ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 9

tichard
5d ago

What controversy we the not criminal people should have the right to be armed. Not only politicians and rich amd actors be guarded by armed guards

Reply
12
Mr. D.
4d ago

It should be like Texas, period! Do you think criminals are waiting for their application to clear for crime?

Reply
4
Rachel Hardiman
5d ago

There's no controversy...There's only the LA Times fabricating controversy

Reply(1)
6
Related
foxla.com

Buscaino questions Bass home burglary investigation by LAPD

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino has a few questions about the investigation into the home burglary of Rep. Karen Bass, and he's demanding that Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and City Attorney Mike Feuer provide answers. In his letter obtained by FOX 11, Buscaino talks...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD searching for downtown LA hit-and-run driver

LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman seriously hurt in downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of San Pedro Street and 9th Street at about 8 p.m. on September 8. A 46-year-old woman was crossing the street when a light-colored sedan ran her over.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Monica Mirror

Legal Wrangling Continues Following LASD Search of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home

Hearing set for Thursday relating to LASD corruption investigation. Last Wednesday, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on the Santa Monica home of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl as part of what they call an ongoing corruption investigation. On Thursday, a judge barred the Sheriff’s Department investigators from searching computers seized from LA Metro related to the probe. The Sheriff’s Department has responded by claiming the county fired its attorney in the case.
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches

An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccw
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA

An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA County, state easing mask-wearing rules as COVID-19 spread slows

LOS ANGELES - COVID-19 masking rules will be eased in Los Angeles County starting Friday, with health officials announcing Wednesday they will lift the requirement for face coverings in correctional facilities and homeless shelters, while indoor mask-wearing in general will become a matter of individual preference. The county Department of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
foxla.com

LASD submits Marilyn Manson investigation file to LA DA Gascón

LOS ANGELES - The investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against Marilyn Manson is moving forward. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced it had completed its 19-month investigation into the allegations involving Manson and submitted it to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office Monday. The rocker's legal name...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

4 arrested after downtown LA shooting leaves valet parking attendant wounded

COMPTON, Calif. - Four suspects were arrested after a suspected gang-related shooting led to a police chase from downtown Los Angeles to Compton overnight, officials said. The first incident began near the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South Broadway in downtown LA where patrol officers with the Los Angeles Police Department drove by and observed a shooting in progress.
COMPTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy