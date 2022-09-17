Read full article on original website
tichard
5d ago
What controversy we the not criminal people should have the right to be armed. Not only politicians and rich amd actors be guarded by armed guards
Reply
12
Mr. D.
4d ago
It should be like Texas, period! Do you think criminals are waiting for their application to clear for crime?
Reply
4
Rachel Hardiman
5d ago
There's no controversy...There's only the LA Times fabricating controversy
Reply(1)
6
Related
foxla.com
Buscaino questions Bass home burglary investigation by LAPD
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino has a few questions about the investigation into the home burglary of Rep. Karen Bass, and he's demanding that Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and City Attorney Mike Feuer provide answers. In his letter obtained by FOX 11, Buscaino talks...
foxla.com
LA County Sheriff's race: Alex Villanueva, Robert Luna prepare for debate
LOS ANGELES - The November runoff election is less than two months away and on Wednesday, the two top candidates for Los Angeles County Sheriff and the next mayor of Los Angeles are getting ready to meet onstage at the Skirball Cultural Center in Brentwood for the latest debate. Incumbent...
foxla.com
LAPD: At least 7 teens overdosed from pills containing fentanyl this month
LOS ANGELES - Authorities Wednesday said at least seven local teens, including a 15-year-old Bernstein High School girl who died a week ago, have overdosed in the past month from pills believed to have contained fentanyl. The most recent overdose occurred Saturday morning, when a 15-year-old male student at STEM...
foxla.com
LAPD searching for downtown LA hit-and-run driver
LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman seriously hurt in downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of San Pedro Street and 9th Street at about 8 p.m. on September 8. A 46-year-old woman was crossing the street when a light-colored sedan ran her over.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Worker stabbed at LA County hospital
A hospital staff has been rushed to a different hospital after being stabbed during work. The attacker is still on the run.
foxla.com
State takes over sheriff's probe of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Metro
LOS ANGELES - The state Attorney General's Office Tuesday seized control of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigation into allegations of political corruption against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl over contracts awarded to a nonprofit organization run by one of Kuehl's closest friends. The move...
Santa Monica Mirror
Legal Wrangling Continues Following LASD Search of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home
Hearing set for Thursday relating to LASD corruption investigation. Last Wednesday, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on the Santa Monica home of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl as part of what they call an ongoing corruption investigation. On Thursday, a judge barred the Sheriff’s Department investigators from searching computers seized from LA Metro related to the probe. The Sheriff’s Department has responded by claiming the county fired its attorney in the case.
NBC Los Angeles
Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches
An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at business owner
Some members of the Sherman Oaks community have had enough with the area's homeless problem. For one business owner, his last straw was being targeted by a man who threw feces at his direction.
Whistleblower suit targets L.A. County, Villanueva, Sheriff's ally
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employee sued Los Angeles County, alleging she suffered a backlash for speaking out against alleged misconduct by an ally of Sheriff Alex Villanueva, causing the plaintiff to be wrongfully relieved of duty.
NBC Los Angeles
Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA
An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
foxla.com
LA County, state easing mask-wearing rules as COVID-19 spread slows
LOS ANGELES - COVID-19 masking rules will be eased in Los Angeles County starting Friday, with health officials announcing Wednesday they will lift the requirement for face coverings in correctional facilities and homeless shelters, while indoor mask-wearing in general will become a matter of individual preference. The county Department of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
LASD submits Marilyn Manson investigation file to LA DA Gascón
LOS ANGELES - The investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against Marilyn Manson is moving forward. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced it had completed its 19-month investigation into the allegations involving Manson and submitted it to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office Monday. The rocker's legal name...
foxla.com
Helicopter tragedy: LA County agrees to pay Chester family additional $5M
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors agreed unanimously Tuesday to pay an additional $4.95 million to the family of Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter Payton, who died in the helicopter crash that also killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant, over gruesome crash scene cell phone photos snapped by first responders.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Supervisor Joins Call to Court to Stop Sheriff Search
Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl took legal action Monday to stop the Sheriff’s Department from examining items seized by deputies last week and return the items, and in a new motion argued the search warrant Sheriff deputies used to enter her home and office was likely unlawful. “It...
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
palisadesnews.com
City of Malibu Continues Opposition to County Action to Move Juvenile Prisoners to Santa Monica Mountains Near Malibu
The City of Malibu continued its strong opposition to the action by the County of Los Angeles to move high-risk juvenile prisoners, many of whom were convicted of serious and violent crimes, including murder, to the Santa Monica Mountains just north of Malibu, filing an official letter of protest with the County on July 13.
foxla.com
4 arrested after downtown LA shooting leaves valet parking attendant wounded
COMPTON, Calif. - Four suspects were arrested after a suspected gang-related shooting led to a police chase from downtown Los Angeles to Compton overnight, officials said. The first incident began near the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South Broadway in downtown LA where patrol officers with the Los Angeles Police Department drove by and observed a shooting in progress.
Judge says he may dismiss Baldwin Park as defendant in deadly pursuit
A judge has indicated he may dismiss the city of Baldwin Park as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by relatives of a Covina couple killed during a police pursuit.
Four Suspects Arrested in Downtown LA Shooting
A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said.
Comments / 9