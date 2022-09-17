ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall-themed events in the Sacramento area

Correction: An alert that was sent from the FOX40 app that included this article incorrectly identified the start of the fall season. The fall season begins in 2022 on Thursday, September 22.  SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — With fall beginning on Thursday, Sept. 22, there are various events in the Sacramento area to celebrate the season. Here is […]
Sacramento nonprofits step in to help 8 migrants who arrived unexpectedly from Texas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Sacramento nonprofit organizations are helping eight migrants who unexpectedly arrived in Sacramento last week. The Bexar County Sheriff in San Antonio, TX is now interested in talking with the men to find out who sent them to California and why, and if it's connected to the nearly 50 migrants' trip to Martha's Vineyard from Florida.
First Sacramento Salsa Festival happening this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After 10 years of planning, the first-ever Sacramento Salsa Festival is underway on the Old Sacramento Waterfront near Delta King. Festivities began at noon and end at 7 p.m. With a Street Taco theme, the Sacramento Salsa Festival also offers a beer garden, food trucks, local vendors, a mariachi performance, salsa dancing and more on multiple stages along the boardwalk.
Two vehicles fatally strike pedestrian in Sacramento hit-and-runs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by two vehicles both of which left the scene, California Highway Patrol said. CHP said the collisions occurred in Sacramento on Watt Avenue near Edison Avenue. According to CHP the drivers of both vehicles have been located and are cooperating. This is a […]
Sky River Casino to pay for additional help from Elk Grove Police

Since the opening of the new Sky River Casino in Elk Grove in August, the casino has been paying for additional help from the Elk Grove Police Department. In the days after the casino opened, Elk Grove police officers helped direct traffic as crowds converged on the casino. The department has maintained a presence around the casino since it opened.
Power restored to SMUD customers in Sacramento County

More than 10,000 SMUD customers who lost power in Sacramento County on Monday for hours have since had their power restored. The outage started just after 12 p.m. and SMUD said it expected power to be restored by 1:05 p.m., according to the outage map site. The outage happened after a car hit a power pole.
El Dorado Co. supervisors to recommend ending housing agreement with Cal Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With last year’s Caldor Fire and the Mosquito Fire recently burning through parts of El Dorado County, a recommendation — set to be heard atTuesday’s El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting meant to end a facility use agreement between Cal Fire and the county — seems like bad timing, at least according to one county employee.
Dozens of tickets issued at Sacramento DUI checkpoint

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department issued over 50 tickets for drivers at a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. During the DUI checkpoint, no arrests were made for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. However, 54 tickets […]
One dead, two injured in Sacramento apartment fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after they attempted to escape a fire at their Sacramento apartment building Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Fire Department received calls for help just after 3 a.m. from a 10-unit building near the corner of...
