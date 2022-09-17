Read full article on original website
Fall-themed events in the Sacramento area
Correction: An alert that was sent from the FOX40 app that included this article incorrectly identified the start of the fall season. The fall season begins in 2022 on Thursday, September 22. SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — With fall beginning on Thursday, Sept. 22, there are various events in the Sacramento area to celebrate the season. Here is […]
Wine Wednesday: The dos and don'ts of wine tasting with Heringer Estates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's Wine Wednesday! Do you know the "Dos and Don'ts" of wine tasting?. Having been in the farming community for seven generations, Heringer Estates knows a thing or two about how to get the best from your experience — whether you are a wine connoisseur or a newbie.
Mosquito Fire: Rain showers, cooler temperatures keep fire activity to a minimum
Residents of the town of Foresthill in Placer County began returning home as evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings earlier this week for the Mosquito Fire. The Foothills area saw some rain in the area Monday into Tuesday, which crews took advantage of in getting a better handle on the wildfire.
Sacramento nonprofits step in to help 8 migrants who arrived unexpectedly from Texas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Sacramento nonprofit organizations are helping eight migrants who unexpectedly arrived in Sacramento last week. The Bexar County Sheriff in San Antonio, TX is now interested in talking with the men to find out who sent them to California and why, and if it's connected to the nearly 50 migrants' trip to Martha's Vineyard from Florida.
Mosquito Fire: Wet weather stalls fire growth, as more return home in Placer, El Dorado counties
Residents of the town of Foresthill in Placer County began returning home as evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings Monday for the Mosquito Fire. The Foothills area saw some rain in the area Monday into Tuesday, which crews took advantage of in getting a better handle on the wildfire. With...
Sacramento ‘916 Day’ Beautification Event Marred by Homeless Encampment
On Sept. 13, 2022, the Sacramento City Council declared “916 Day” to “celebrate city parks as the cornerstone of our 916 Community.” On Sept. 16 and 17, city parks commissioners held a number of “beautification and service events” at a handful of locations. In...
First Sacramento Salsa Festival happening this weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After 10 years of planning, the first-ever Sacramento Salsa Festival is underway on the Old Sacramento Waterfront near Delta King. Festivities began at noon and end at 7 p.m. With a Street Taco theme, the Sacramento Salsa Festival also offers a beer garden, food trucks, local vendors, a mariachi performance, salsa dancing and more on multiple stages along the boardwalk.
'Your voice does matter': People at Sacramento State explain why they're voting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tuesday marked National Voter Registration Day. With November's midterm election less than two months away, Sacramento County election staff spent the day on Sacramento State's campus working to get more young people registered. "Eighteen to 24-year-olds are one of our lowest voter turnouts," Andrea Bacy, an...
Interactive: Hate incident reports have increased fivefold since 2017 in Sacramento. Here’s a closer look
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Reports of bias-related incidents, some of which were determined to be hate crimes, have increased substantially in the last five years, more than doubling from 2020 to 2021 — and increasing more than fivefold from 2017 to 2021,according to an analysis of Sacramento Police Department data by KCRA 3.
Project Rebound at Sacramento State gives formerly incarcerated second chance at life
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 122,000 people are incarcerated in California state prisons, according to thePublic Policy Institute of California, a nonpartisan research organization. Of those 122,000 people, the breakdown of people incarcerated is also disproportionate. Data from The Sentencing Project, a research and advocacy center, shows Black people...
Mosquito Fire: Foresthill, other Placer County communities can begin returning home
Residents of the town of Foresthill in Placer County can begin returning home as evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings for the Mosquito Fire, officials said Monday afternoon. The Foothills area saw some light rain in the area, which crews took advantage of in getting a better handle on the wildfire.
Two vehicles fatally strike pedestrian in Sacramento hit-and-runs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by two vehicles both of which left the scene, California Highway Patrol said. CHP said the collisions occurred in Sacramento on Watt Avenue near Edison Avenue. According to CHP the drivers of both vehicles have been located and are cooperating. This is a […]
Tracking Northern California weather: What to know about Monday rain, possible thunderstorms, flash flood watch
An area of low pressure off the coast is sending in showers at times on Monday in Northern California and brings the possibilty of debris flows near the Mosquito Fire burn scar. "We are looking at some scattered showers in the forecast today, and maybe even some isolated thunderstorms for...
Kevin Hart adds Sacramento show for his “Reality Check Tour”
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Kevin Hart is making a tour stop at the Golden 1 Center this winter. The comedian and actor will be making a Sacramento stop on Dec. 11 as part of the second leg of his “Reality Check Tour.” The Sacramento show is one of added tour stops Hart announced on Monday. […]
Sky River Casino to pay for additional help from Elk Grove Police
Since the opening of the new Sky River Casino in Elk Grove in August, the casino has been paying for additional help from the Elk Grove Police Department. In the days after the casino opened, Elk Grove police officers helped direct traffic as crowds converged on the casino. The department has maintained a presence around the casino since it opened.
Power restored to SMUD customers in Sacramento County
More than 10,000 SMUD customers who lost power in Sacramento County on Monday for hours have since had their power restored. The outage started just after 12 p.m. and SMUD said it expected power to be restored by 1:05 p.m., according to the outage map site. The outage happened after a car hit a power pole.
Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine to support farmworkers with free concert in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tom Morello, the guitarist best known for his time in the bands Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, will play a free concert in Sacramento supporting farmworkers. "SACRAMENTO!! I am performing a FREE CONCERT TOMORROW in support of #UnitedFarmWorkers @UFWupdates," Morello said Tuesday in a tweet.
El Dorado Co. supervisors to recommend ending housing agreement with Cal Fire
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With last year’s Caldor Fire and the Mosquito Fire recently burning through parts of El Dorado County, a recommendation — set to be heard atTuesday’s El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting meant to end a facility use agreement between Cal Fire and the county — seems like bad timing, at least according to one county employee.
Dozens of tickets issued at Sacramento DUI checkpoint
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department issued over 50 tickets for drivers at a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. During the DUI checkpoint, no arrests were made for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. However, 54 tickets […]
One dead, two injured in Sacramento apartment fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after they attempted to escape a fire at their Sacramento apartment building Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Fire Department received calls for help just after 3 a.m. from a 10-unit building near the corner of...
