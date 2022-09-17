ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

More coaches named in SC cheerleader abuse suit

By The Associated Press, James Pollard
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNKQ9_0hytV7OI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395VoE_0hytV7OI00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleging the rampant sexual abuse of underage athletes at a competitive cheerleading gym in South Carolina has been amended to name six more coaches as defendants and three more accusers.

The accusers — now seven female and two male — say in the federal lawsuit amended Thursday that they were sexually abused by coaches at Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance in Greenville, which is in the northwestern corner of the state. The accusers’ lawyers allege that sexual abuse at the gym could date back two decades and that there could be 100 more victims who haven’t come forward.

One of the plaintiffs’ lawyers, Bakari Sellers, likened the case to that of Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor who is serving a minimum of 40 years in prison after admitting that he molested some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years.

None of the Rockstar coaches have been charged and The Associated Press is not naming them. State and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating the gym and other cheerleading outlets and have seized computers, cellphones and other evidence, one of the accusers’ lawyers, James Bannister, said earlier this month. He said the agencies asked lawyers not to identify them.

According to the lawsuit, the abuse ranged from rape and forced oral sex to molestation and pressuring children as young as 13 to send nude photos of themselves to coaches. The lawsuit also details instances in which coaches gave students alcohol and cannabis at their homes and in hotel rooms during cheerleading competitions.

The allegations first centered on the gym’s founder, Scott Foster, who was found dead in his car on Aug. 22. The coroner determined he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Kathy Foster, his widow, announced in earlier this month that Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance would close “indefinitely.”

“Although this was a difficult decision, I believe it is the best option under the circumstances,” Foster said in a statement reported by local NBC affiliate WYFF. “Over the past 15 years, our incredible athletes have worked hard to build a winning legacy and I will always be extremely proud of each of them. I ask for privacy for my children and for those personally affected during this difficult time.”

The amended suit details several instances in which it alleges that athletes were abused outside of South Carolina at events sanctioned by Varsity Spirit, which runs competitions, and the U.S. All Star Federation, the country’s cheerleading governing body.

Varsity Spirit President Bill Seely said in a Sept. 1 statement that the accusations detailed “abhorrent criminal, predatory conduct” and were “devastating to hear.” In an Aug. 30 statement, USASF said the organization was “devastated to learn of allegations about potential abuse.” The statement declined to comment on developments while law enforcement investigations are underway and reiterated that members should report any allegations.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys said they expect to file more lawsuits naming other perpetrators at other gyms around the country.

“We’re talking about serious repeated abuse that was reported to everyone including the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department,” attorney Bakari Sellers said in a statement. “For Varsity Spirit, the USASF and Bain Capital, these survivors didn’t matter. Their checks did. They did nothing to stop this abuse then and they’re doing nothing now.”

___

James Pollard is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Why more women than men are now going to mortuary school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Amongst plenty of job vacancies in a rigid labor market in America, there is one type of work that is garnering the attention of more women. That industry is funeral services. According to the American Board of Funeral Service Education (ABFSE), significantly more women than men are enrolling in funeral service […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Stacey Abrams talks voter turnout, challenges ahead of gubernatorial race

ATLANTA (NBC) — Perhaps the most closely-watched governor’s race in the country is Georgia’s. The latest polls show Democrat Stacey Abrams trailing GOP incumbent Brian Kemp. Abrams is looking to close the gap, by tapping into hundreds of thousands of new voters. Q: How important is the state of Georgia? “Georgia essential is essential,” Abrams […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

GOP feeling better about Walker’s chances in Georgia

Republicans are experiencing a jolt of optimism in Georgia’s hotly contested Senate race amid signs that their candidate, former football star Herschel Walker, is starting to close the gap with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D).  After a series of early stumbles that prompted intense handwringing among top Senate Republicans, party officials say they’re beginning to see […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
County
Greenville County, SC
WSAV News 3

New polls put Walker and Kemp in lead for Georgia midterm race

ATLANTA (WSAV) — New poll numbers by Emerson College show that the gubernatorial race has Governor Kemp with a 4-point lead over Stacey Abrams—48 to 44 percent. In the Senate race, Republican candidate Herschel Walker holds a 2-point lead over incumbent Raphael Warnock—46 to 44 percent. Walker holds a sizable 58 to 24 percent lead […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bakari Sellers
Person
Larry Nassar
WSAV News 3

Gov. McMaster tells Lowcountry school board to prohibit gender identity instruction without parental consent

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Gov. Henry McMaster has called on the Charleston County School Board to prohibit instruction related to gender identity without parental knowledge or consent. In his letter to the school board, McMaster said it was brought to his attention that CCSD personnel distributed copies of an article, “I am Leo,” to […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Usa Gymnastics#Lawsuits#Violent Crime#Columbia#Rockstar Cheerleading#Michigan State University#The Associated Press
WSAV News 3

White House rushes to help Puerto Rico during fragile recovery

(The Hill) — The devastation in Puerto Rico has so far sparked a quick response from Washington, but the federal government’s effectiveness is poised to be tested by the territory’s structural issues that remain fragile exactly five years after Hurricane Maria wrecked the island. Hurricane Fiona again knocked out power island-wide and caused landslides, flooding, […]
U.S. POLITICS
WSAV News 3

NY attorney general sues Donald Trump, 3 kids for alleged business fraud

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing former President Donald Trump and three of his adult children for alleged business fraud. James said Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and his company falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to get banks to give him favorable […]
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy