Clovis, CA

Centers For Living Formally Introduces Self to City Council

At the most recent Clovis City Council meeting, a non-profit organization called “Centers For Living” introduced themselves to the city council. The Centers for Living is a non-profit that is “committed to providing a safe, sober, and empowering housing environment for people in transition.”. Their website lists...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

14 DUI arrests in Fresno during enforcement operation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 14 arrests were made on suspicion of DUI on September 17, during a DUI enforcement operation, according to the Fresno Police Department. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. The Fresno Police Department will be holding another […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing woman found safe in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has confirmed that a missing woman has been found safe. On Monday, officials asked for help to find 26-year-old Michelle Rollo Veras after she was reported missing. Investigators said Veras has since been found safe.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Body Pulled From Canal In West Fresno County

MENDOTA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man’s body was discovered in a canal Tuesday morning near Mendota by a person out for a walk. The Mendota Police Department got a report around 9:15 a.m. about a lifeless person in the water at Bass Ave. and Helm Canal Rd., north of Mendota Pool Park.
MENDOTA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fake gun, police chase, minor arrested, officers say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A minor is in police custody after he led police on a car chase through Fresno and Clovis on Tuesday, according to officials. Officers say they had located a stolen vehicle just before 4:45 p.m. at Peach and Shaw, with a driver and three passengers inside. Police say they followed the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 men caught smuggling meth into Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after they were caught trying to smuggle dozens of pounds of methamphetamine into Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Wednesday, September 14, officers stopped a car that was traveling from Southern California to Fresno with 30 pounds of meth. While investigating, officials said they learned […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Driver in deadly crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who is accused of killing one person in a suspected DUI crash over the weekend, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 27-year-old Antonio Orosco was arrested following a deadly crash near Highway 180 and Shasta Avenue on Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m., officers […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has been more than 40 days since 22-year-old, Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at a gas station in Selma.  Jolissa’s aunt, Joann Banda said they’ve brought in extra help to look into the disappearance.  “We have no new updates from the police department,” Banda said. “We do have a new […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Big rig lost control and slid off wet Fresno HWY

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A big rig lost control and slid off a highway Monday morning in Central Fresno, according to California Highway Patrol officers.  CHP officers say the big rig lost control and went down an embankment and jack-knifed near Highway 180 and Highway 99 transition around 4:00 a.m.  CHP says the roads are wet and the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire destroys home in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home is destroyed after a fire broke out Friday evening in Fresno County, according to Fresno County Fire. Fire officials say that sometime after 8:00 p.m., Fresno County Fire responded to a residential fire on South Indianola between East Central Avenue and East American Avenue. The extent of the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 men arrested after fight at Madera bar, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after a fight broke out at a bar over the weekend, according to the Madera Police Department. On Sunday night, officers said they were called out to Mr. D’s near Gateway Drive and 9th Street for a report of an altercation involving known gang members, one of […]
MADERA, CA
clovisroundup.com

Buchanan Bears Alumni takes on Clovis West Golden Eagles Alumni

Recently, an email was sent to the Editor at Clovis Roundup calling for further members of the Buchanan Graduating Class of 2002 to come forward. The Graduating Class is having a 20-Year High School Reunion on Saturday October 1st at the Grand Ballroom in downtown Fresno. Buchanan’s Class of 2002...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

