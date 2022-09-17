Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mother sentenced for grooming daughter to be boyfriend’s ‘third wife’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno mother and her boyfriend have been sentenced for their roles in sexually abusing the woman’s 12-year-old daughter over the course of several months. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced 40-year-old Tammy Schreiner to four years and four months in prison for helping her boyfriend, 42-year-old Brent Cox, sexually abuse her […]
Multiple incidents being investigated at Clovis High School
The parent of a Clovis High School student tells Action News a man was knocking on the door and windows of a classroom during first period.
clovisroundup.com
Centers For Living Formally Introduces Self to City Council
At the most recent Clovis City Council meeting, a non-profit organization called “Centers For Living” introduced themselves to the city council. The Centers for Living is a non-profit that is “committed to providing a safe, sober, and empowering housing environment for people in transition.”. Their website lists...
14 DUI arrests in Fresno during enforcement operation
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 14 arrests were made on suspicion of DUI on September 17, during a DUI enforcement operation, according to the Fresno Police Department. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. The Fresno Police Department will be holding another […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing woman found safe in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has confirmed that a missing woman has been found safe. On Monday, officials asked for help to find 26-year-old Michelle Rollo Veras after she was reported missing. Investigators said Veras has since been found safe.
KMJ
Body Pulled From Canal In West Fresno County
MENDOTA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man’s body was discovered in a canal Tuesday morning near Mendota by a person out for a walk. The Mendota Police Department got a report around 9:15 a.m. about a lifeless person in the water at Bass Ave. and Helm Canal Rd., north of Mendota Pool Park.
Two killed in ATV crash in Fresno County
An investigation is underway in western Fresno County after two people were killed in an off-road vehicle crash on Sunday.
Store clerk surprises thieves with gun after taking beer and demanding money
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three men are on the run following a store robbery in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a Chevron gas station on Ventura and Cedar Avenues Monday afternoon. The trio was caught on camera throughout the entire incident. As seen on video, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fresno Nightcrawler: Hoax or real? Mystery remains years later
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Back in the 2000s, a grainy CCTV camera captured what appeared to be a ghostly-looking pair of pants striding across a man’s front yard in Fresno. The legend goes that a Fresno man named Jose was woken up by his barking dogs one morning, and he caught a glimpse of a […]
Fake gun, police chase, minor arrested, officers say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A minor is in police custody after he led police on a car chase through Fresno and Clovis on Tuesday, according to officials. Officers say they had located a stolen vehicle just before 4:45 p.m. at Peach and Shaw, with a driver and three passengers inside. Police say they followed the […]
2 men caught smuggling meth into Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after they were caught trying to smuggle dozens of pounds of methamphetamine into Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Wednesday, September 14, officers stopped a car that was traveling from Southern California to Fresno with 30 pounds of meth. While investigating, officials said they learned […]
Man hospitalized after being shot at northwest Fresno gas station
A man was hospitalized and after being shot several times at a northwest Fresno gas station on Sunday, now police are searching for a suspect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IDENTIFIED: Driver in deadly crash in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who is accused of killing one person in a suspected DUI crash over the weekend, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 27-year-old Antonio Orosco was arrested following a deadly crash near Highway 180 and Shasta Avenue on Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m., officers […]
Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has been more than 40 days since 22-year-old, Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at a gas station in Selma. Jolissa’s aunt, Joann Banda said they’ve brought in extra help to look into the disappearance. “We have no new updates from the police department,” Banda said. “We do have a new […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect killed in Fresno County deputy-involved shooting
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by a deputy during a family disturbance at a home in the Mayfair District on Saturday night. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Mathew Lopez of Fresno was killed in a deputy-involved shooting near Mayfair Drive East […]
CHP: Big rig lost control and slid off wet Fresno HWY
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A big rig lost control and slid off a highway Monday morning in Central Fresno, according to California Highway Patrol officers. CHP officers say the big rig lost control and went down an embankment and jack-knifed near Highway 180 and Highway 99 transition around 4:00 a.m. CHP says the roads are wet and the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man in critical condition after shooting in southeast Fresno, police say
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in southeast Fresno Wednesday afternoon.
Fire destroys home in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home is destroyed after a fire broke out Friday evening in Fresno County, according to Fresno County Fire. Fire officials say that sometime after 8:00 p.m., Fresno County Fire responded to a residential fire on South Indianola between East Central Avenue and East American Avenue. The extent of the […]
2 men arrested after fight at Madera bar, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after a fight broke out at a bar over the weekend, according to the Madera Police Department. On Sunday night, officers said they were called out to Mr. D’s near Gateway Drive and 9th Street for a report of an altercation involving known gang members, one of […]
clovisroundup.com
Buchanan Bears Alumni takes on Clovis West Golden Eagles Alumni
Recently, an email was sent to the Editor at Clovis Roundup calling for further members of the Buchanan Graduating Class of 2002 to come forward. The Graduating Class is having a 20-Year High School Reunion on Saturday October 1st at the Grand Ballroom in downtown Fresno. Buchanan’s Class of 2002...
Comments / 1