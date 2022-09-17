Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured During Broad Daylight Shooting in New Haven
A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a shooting on Lilac Street in New Haven Wednesday afternoon. Police said a person was shot and hospitalized with injuries, but the extent is unknown. The shooting is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
1 dead after motorcycle and school bus crash in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus in Torrington, according to police. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road, according to police. The motorcyclist was flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No students were […]
51-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car In East Granby
A 51-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a car struck him in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of East Granby on Rainbow Road eastbound near Larch Drive at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Connecticut State Police said. A 2010 Hyundai Elantra struck the...
Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
Register Citizen
New Haven fatal hit-and-runs are 'devastating in our community,' mayor says
NEW HAVEN — In an effort to raise traffic safety awareness, city officials on Wednesday highlighted the recent arrests of two people in connection with fatal accidents. New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell, head of the department’s Motor Unit, discussed the arrests of Charles Artis, charged in connection with the September 2021 death of Michael Santiago, and Timothy Toliver, charged in connection with the November 2021 death of Stephen Rediker.
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Damaging Pride Flags in Tolland
A man has been arrested after being accused of damaging over a dozen Pride flags in Tolland on Tuesday. Connecticut State Police said they were called to the area of an Interstate 84 East on-ramp for a report of a person actively damaging property. Responding officers saw over a dozen...
NBC Connecticut
Teen Dies After Broad Street Shooting in Hartford: Police
A teenager is dead and another person is injured after a double shooting on Broad Street in Hartford, police said. Officials said the shooting happened in the area of 640 Broad St. just after 3:30 p.m. Police responded to the area on a ShotSpotter activation. “Upon arrival, they did locate...
Fight At Trumbull Mall Leads To 6 Arrests
A fight involving a firearm that broke out at a Fairfield County mall led to the arrests of six people. Police responded to the Westfield Trumbull Mall in Trumbull shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after receiving reports of an armed robbery, the Trumbull Police Department said. Responding...
New Britain Herald
Man wanted in Meriden shooting found at Berlin motel
A man wanted in a Meriden shooting was found at a Berlin motel this week. Meriden police said Luis Delgado, 33, was spotted Monday, around 11:30 a.m., in the parking lot of the Rosebud Motel on the Berlin Turnpike. Police were there after receiving two anonymous calls indicating he was staying there.
Norwalk man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 N in Stamford
A crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle closed down a section of Interstate 95 North in Stamford Monday morning.
Bristol Press
Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle
PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
Manchester teen fatally shot in city
HARTFORD — A Manchester teen was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, and another man injured in the city, Hartford Police said. Ernesto Morales, 18, of Manchester was pronounced dead at an area hospital after the shooting, police said. Police said officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the...
1 dead in double shooting on Broad Street in Hartford
Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in downtown Hartford Tuesday night.
NBC Connecticut
Person Dead After Crashing Into Tree in Watertown
A person is dead after getting into a motor vehicle crash in Watertown Tuesday afternoon, police said. Authorities were called to the area of Litchfield Road and Plungis Road at about 11 a.m. for a reported one-car crash. Responding officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. The...
21-Year-Old Passenger Killed In Central Jersey Crash: Police
South Brunswick Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that killed a 21-year-old passenger from Monroe. At 10:32 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, South Brunswick police received multiple 911 calls of an overturned van on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road. Officers found a 2003 Ford Econoline van had been...
32-Year-Old Enfield Woman Killed After Car Crashes Off I-91 In Rocky Hill, Into Sound Barrier
A 32-year-old woman died after her car crashed into a wooden sound barrier on a Connecticut highway. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of Rocky Hill on I-91 northbound near Exit 24 at about 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, Connecticut State Police said. A 2004 Dodge Stratus...
EXCLUSIVE: Wallingford mothers seek justice after teens injured in hit-and-run
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A group of Wallingford mothers are speaking out after their sons were injured in a hit and run last week. Police are still looking for the suspect believed to be driving a dark-colored pickup truck. The mothers told FOX61 the two boys who were hit are...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Dead After Head-On Crash in Plymouth: Police
A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Plymouth on Sunday, police said. Officials said they were called to Main Street, also known as Route 6, and Kellogg Avenue in the Terryville section of town at about 12 a.m. Responding officers found a two-car head-on crash. One of the...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man Sought for Shoplifting from Main Street Business
UPDATE: Suspect has been identified thanks to the public. Sgt. G.T. Collins is appreciative of the community's support. ORIGINAL: The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping you can assist in an ongoing investigation for a crime that took place on Main Street. According to Sgt. G.T. Collins, the incident involves shoplifting....
