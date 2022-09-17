ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

Downtown Hattiesburg breaks ground on the Calico Station

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg welcomed people from all parts of the Pine Belt to celebrate and introduce a new business to the area. What was once an old antique shop called the Calico Mall will soon become The Calico Station - a place to work, dine, and play.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

New construction at Collins Police Dept. nearing completion

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Work on a project to improve security at the Collins Police Department has passed the halfway point. According to Police Chief Joey Ponder, construction of a new sally port, a new booking area, new restrooms and a new storage area is about 80% complete. The work...
COLLINS, MS
WDAM-TV

Summer heat wave sees the season out in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The heat’s made its way back to the Pine Belt, making it unseasonably warm. “During this time, it’s more draining; the heat drains you,” said Dionne Rhodes, a landscaper for the City of Hattiesburg. “It like literally drains you. The plants are suffering more than I am, but it is hot.”
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal Primary closure extends through end of the week

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A small fire at Petal Primary School on Tuesday, Sept. 20, caused the campus to close and students to move to virtual learning through Friday, Sept. 23. The Petal School District said preliminary investigations indicate that an electrical fire started in the technology server closet in the 200 Hall of the primary school. No injuries were reported, but the district said there was significant smoke damage that filtered through several areas of the campus.
PETAL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
Lamar County, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
County
Lamar County, MS
City
Moselle, MS
wxxv25.com

Four die in weekend traffic crashes in South Mississippi

Four people died over the weekend in deadly car crashes that happened over the weekend in South Mississippi. Early Friday morning, a GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County when he collided with a utility pole. Chthey died from...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Truck catches fire in Petal Monday night

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A truck caught fire outside a Petal business Monday night. According to Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry, the fire department received a report of a vehicle on fire in front of Magnolia State Bank around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses said a man was weedeating the grass when...
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel Police Dept. makes 2nd delivery of water to Jackson

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Although the boil water notice for the capital city has been lifted, Pine Belt residents are continuing efforts to supply communities with clean water. With help from the community, the Laurel Police Department sent a semi-truck and trailer load of water to Jackson 2-weeks ago, but donations continued to pour in from area residents.
LAUREL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Wdam#Mdot Public Information
WDAM-TV

Tax Increment Funding amendment made for Midtown infrastructure

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will amend a multi-million dollar agreement leading to infrastructure improvements in the midtown area. The Hattiesburg City Council voted on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to approve an amendment to a tax increment funding agreement. Commonly referred to as ‘TIF,’ it adds another $2.85...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian killed by car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after he was struck by a car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County on Sunday, September 18. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Jeffrey Allen, 39, of Madison, was driving south on the highway around 8:00 p.m. in a 2017 Honda Civic when his […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg applying for MLB-MLBPA grant for reconstruction of Jaycee Park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city to apply for a grant to help reconstruct parts of Jaycee Park. At its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, council members authorized the city to apply for a grant from the MLB-MLBPA, or Major League Baseball-Major League Baseball Players Association Youth Development Foundation. The city will use the $325,000 grant to help reconstruct two fields at Jaycee Memorial Park.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Old Covington School Central Office is new alternative school

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in the Covington County alternative school will be going to class in a new school building on Thursday, but it’s not far from where they’ve been going to class. Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, they’ll be attending school in the former Covington County Central...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WDAM-TV

Fire at Petal Primary cancels classes for Wednesday, Sept. 21

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District announced that classes for PK-2 students at Petal Primary School are canceled on Wednesday, Sept. 21, following a small hallway fire on the premises. According to an alert from the district, the fire occurred around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in...
PETAL, MS
WAPT

Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Students treated for injuries following Wayne Co. school bus accident

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash involving a Wayne County School District school bus resulted in eight students and two adults going to the hospital with injuries. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 45 in Wayne County at approximately 3 p.m. near Buckatunna School. According...
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Collins in midst of being wired up

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A healthy chunk of the Collins market could find itself with access to high-speed broadband internet in the very near future. TEC, a leading broadband provider, has broken ground on a project to bring fast-fiber internet availability to the Collins area in Covington County. The 42-mile...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy