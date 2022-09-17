Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Downtown Hattiesburg breaks ground on the Calico Station
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg welcomed people from all parts of the Pine Belt to celebrate and introduce a new business to the area. What was once an old antique shop called the Calico Mall will soon become The Calico Station - a place to work, dine, and play.
WDAM-TV
New construction at Collins Police Dept. nearing completion
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Work on a project to improve security at the Collins Police Department has passed the halfway point. According to Police Chief Joey Ponder, construction of a new sally port, a new booking area, new restrooms and a new storage area is about 80% complete. The work...
WDAM-TV
Summer heat wave sees the season out in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The heat’s made its way back to the Pine Belt, making it unseasonably warm. “During this time, it’s more draining; the heat drains you,” said Dionne Rhodes, a landscaper for the City of Hattiesburg. “It like literally drains you. The plants are suffering more than I am, but it is hot.”
WDAM-TV
Petal Primary closure extends through end of the week
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A small fire at Petal Primary School on Tuesday, Sept. 20, caused the campus to close and students to move to virtual learning through Friday, Sept. 23. The Petal School District said preliminary investigations indicate that an electrical fire started in the technology server closet in the 200 Hall of the primary school. No injuries were reported, but the district said there was significant smoke damage that filtered through several areas of the campus.
WLOX
Gov. Reeves: More than $11 million going to Broadwater Marina restoration, Gulfport-Biloxi Airport projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - More than $11 million in RESTORE Act grant money is headed to South Mississippi to fund projects at the Broadwater Marina and the Gulfport-Biloxi Airport. Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement Tuesday saying the projects will strengthen infrastructure benefitting the economy in the Gulf Coast Region.
wxxv25.com
Four die in weekend traffic crashes in South Mississippi
Four people died over the weekend in deadly car crashes that happened over the weekend in South Mississippi. Early Friday morning, a GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County when he collided with a utility pole. Chthey died from...
WDAM-TV
Truck catches fire in Petal Monday night
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A truck caught fire outside a Petal business Monday night. According to Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry, the fire department received a report of a vehicle on fire in front of Magnolia State Bank around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses said a man was weedeating the grass when...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Dept. makes 2nd delivery of water to Jackson
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Although the boil water notice for the capital city has been lifted, Pine Belt residents are continuing efforts to supply communities with clean water. With help from the community, the Laurel Police Department sent a semi-truck and trailer load of water to Jackson 2-weeks ago, but donations continued to pour in from area residents.
WDAM-TV
Tax Increment Funding amendment made for Midtown infrastructure
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will amend a multi-million dollar agreement leading to infrastructure improvements in the midtown area. The Hattiesburg City Council voted on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to approve an amendment to a tax increment funding agreement. Commonly referred to as ‘TIF,’ it adds another $2.85...
Pedestrian killed by car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after he was struck by a car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County on Sunday, September 18. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Jeffrey Allen, 39, of Madison, was driving south on the highway around 8:00 p.m. in a 2017 Honda Civic when his […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg applying for MLB-MLBPA grant for reconstruction of Jaycee Park
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city to apply for a grant to help reconstruct parts of Jaycee Park. At its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, council members authorized the city to apply for a grant from the MLB-MLBPA, or Major League Baseball-Major League Baseball Players Association Youth Development Foundation. The city will use the $325,000 grant to help reconstruct two fields at Jaycee Memorial Park.
WDAM-TV
Old Covington School Central Office is new alternative school
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in the Covington County alternative school will be going to class in a new school building on Thursday, but it’s not far from where they’ve been going to class. Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, they’ll be attending school in the former Covington County Central...
WDAM-TV
Fire at Petal Primary cancels classes for Wednesday, Sept. 21
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District announced that classes for PK-2 students at Petal Primary School are canceled on Wednesday, Sept. 21, following a small hallway fire on the premises. According to an alert from the district, the fire occurred around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in...
WAPT
Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
WDAM-TV
Students treated for injuries following Wayne Co. school bus accident
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash involving a Wayne County School District school bus resulted in eight students and two adults going to the hospital with injuries. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 45 in Wayne County at approximately 3 p.m. near Buckatunna School. According...
WDAM-TV
Collins in midst of being wired up
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A healthy chunk of the Collins market could find itself with access to high-speed broadband internet in the very near future. TEC, a leading broadband provider, has broken ground on a project to bring fast-fiber internet availability to the Collins area in Covington County. The 42-mile...
WLBT
72-year-old man hit by two vehicles while walking across Highway 49 in Simpson Co.
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 72-year-old man in Simpson County died after attempting to cross a busy interstate at night. It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on Highway 49. Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sergeant Eric Henry said 72-year-old Robert Boatman of D’Lo, had just left a gathering where he had been drinking.
WDAM-TV
2 habitual criminals receive max sentences in 12th District Circuit Court
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg men were given maximum sentences this week in Twelfth District Circuit Court as non-violent habitual offenders. Willie Earl Lampley was sentenced by Judge Jon Mark Weathers to 10 years on a false pretense charge. Willie Ray Bolton was sentenced to seven years a charge...
WDAM-TV
Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County deputies were surprised when a vehicle rolled through a checkpoint without stopping last Friday, but they were more surprised by what they found inside the car. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department conducted a safety checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 16, on Highway 35 North...
WDAM-TV
Suspect in custody in Ala.; 4-year-old victim in stable condition following Monday shooting
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New information involving a shooting that injured a little girl in Jones County is revealed. The shooting happened on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Lone Oaks Apartments, where investigators said two young men started fighting, and then the mother of one of them fired a shot.
