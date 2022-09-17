NJ man arrested for beating girlfriend to death with hammer

ELIZABETH, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Police arrested a 33-year-old man for beating his girlfriend to death with a hammer in an Elizabeth apartment on Sept. 10.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of Victor H. Rodriguez Gomez for the murder of Carmen Lopez Barahona, 30, on Wednesday, but a new affidavit reviewed by NJ.com revealed more details about the alleged murder.

Prosecutors are accusing Rodriguez Gomez of bludgeoning his girlfriend to death with a hammer around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and moving her body into a closet in an apartment on the 200 block of Lt. Glenn Zamorski Drive before fleeing in a minivan.

“We appreciate the hard work and collaboration with our local law enforcement agencies who assisted our office in locating and apprehending the suspect,” said Union County Prosecutor William Daniel. “We hope that this arrest can bring some small measure of comfort to all those grieving Ms. Barahona.”

Rodriguez Gomez faces murder charges and related weapons offenses.

He’s being held at Union County Jail while awaiting trial.