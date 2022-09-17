ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1010WINS

NJ man arrested for beating girlfriend to death with hammer

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw466_0hytSsFD00

ELIZABETH, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Police arrested a 33-year-old man for beating his girlfriend to death with a hammer in an Elizabeth apartment on Sept. 10.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of Victor H. Rodriguez Gomez for the murder of Carmen Lopez Barahona, 30, on Wednesday, but a new affidavit reviewed by NJ.com revealed more details about the alleged murder.

Prosecutors are accusing Rodriguez Gomez of bludgeoning his girlfriend to death with a hammer around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and moving her body into a closet in an apartment on the 200 block of Lt. Glenn Zamorski Drive before fleeing in a minivan.

“We appreciate the hard work and collaboration with our local law enforcement agencies who assisted our office in locating and apprehending the suspect,” said Union County Prosecutor William Daniel. “We hope that this arrest can bring some small measure of comfort to all those grieving Ms. Barahona.”

Rodriguez Gomez faces murder charges and related weapons offenses.

He’s being held at Union County Jail while awaiting trial.

Comments / 11

Related
Daily Voice

Hamilton Man, 31, Killed In Trenton Shooting: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man from Hamilton was shot and killed in Trenton on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 20, authorities confirmed. Trenton Police officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation near Howard and Hancock streets found Keenan Anthony Trower with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest around 7:50 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
TRENTON, NJ
theobserver.com

Belleville man sentenced to 7 years behind bars for role in robbery

A Belleville man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for his role in a robbery, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Judge Patrick J. Arre sentenced Jose Rivera, 58, after he was convicted July 8 by an Essex County jury of second-degree robbery of a gas station in Newark.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Nj Com#Union County Prosecutor
NJ.com

Robber with 17 previous convictions gets 7 years in state prison

A New Jersey man with 17 prior convictions has been sentenced to seven years in prison for robbing a Newark gas station last year. Jose Rivera and another person robbed the attendant of $850 at a gas station on Pennsylvania Avenue on Sept. 18, 2021, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. His partner in the robbery has yet to be identified.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Ex-Con With Violent History Jailed For Domestic Assault In Hackensack

Hackensack police rescued a domestic violence victim and seized an ex-con with a violent criminal history. Officer Brett McCarthy was flagged down by the victim, who reported being beaten, restrained and threatened with a box cutter by Derek Warren Hutchinson, 53, before dawn Monday, Sept. 19, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.
HACKENSACK, NJ
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy