Charlottesville, VA

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Wing Rakease Passmore

By Matt Newton
 5 days ago

The No. 51 overall recruit in the class of 2024 picked up an offer from Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers on Friday

This week marked the beginning of the fall recruiting period for college basketball coaches. Tony Bennett and company have hit the recruiting trail hard, checking in on targets in the recruiting classes of 2023, 2024, and 2025. While Virginia is hopeful to land a third verbal commit for 2023 to join Blake Buchanan and Elijah Gertrude, who announced his commitment to UVA on Wednesday , the Cavaliers have begun to focus their attention on recruits in the class of 2024.

On Friday night, Virginia extended a scholarship offer to 2024 four-star wing Rakease Passmore out of Asheville, North Carolina.

Passmore is listed as a 6'5" shooting guard on 247Sports, but more recent reports indicate he is closer to 6'6" and plays the small forward position. 247 rates Passmore as the No. 51 overall prospect in the class of 2024, the No. 12 shooting guard in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of North Carolina.

Virginia joins a long list of potential suitors for Passmore, who holds offers from almost 20 programs, including Auburn, USC, NC State, Wake Forest, Houston, LSU, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Murray State.

Check out some of Passmore's AAU highlights from this summer in the video below:

Virginia has now extended offers to seven players in the recruiting class of 2024:

PF Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC)
CG Jaeden Mustaf (Matthews, NC)
SG Jayden "Juke" Harris (Salisbury, NC)
SF Caleb Williams (Washington D.C.)
SF Isaiah Abraham (Warrenton, VA)
PG Dedan Thomas (Henderson, NV)
SG Rakease Passmore (Asheville, NC)

UVA basketball updated offers class of 2024 (; 1:03)

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

