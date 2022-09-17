I’m still mystified over the bond between Donald Trump and many Italian-Americans. Despite the events of Jan. 6 of 2021, that bond seems unbroken. Why?. I think back to an incident in a South Philadelphia Acme during the presidential campaign of 2016. While I was shopping, an old friend from work rushed up to me. She was upset, it turns out, with some columns I wrote for this newspaper criticizing Donald Trump. But that wasn’t the shocking part. As a columnist with strong opinions, you get used to some readers disagreeing with you. It was what she said that stunned me. “How could you be against Trump?” she asked, “you’re Italian.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 29 DAYS AGO