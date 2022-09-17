Read full article on original website
Briefs: September 20, 2022
Neumann-Goretti grads invited to reunion on Oct. 1. An all-class reunion of students from all variations of Saints Neumann-Goretti High School will be held on Oct. 1 at Chickie’s and Pete’s at 1526 Packer Ave. from 1-5 p.m. Admission is $35 and includes a buffet, DJ and dancing,...
South Philly native big winner on Pyramid
With $100,000, Samantha Evans could probably buy any new refrigerator she wants. But she might want to keep the old reliable one around. That’s where she kept the golden ticket that inspired her to apply to be on the $100,000 Pyramid game show. Well, it wasn’t actually gold, and it wasn’t a ticket. It was a pink Post-it note.
Much to do at FDR Park this fall
Summer is almost over, but the fun at FDR Park will continue throughout the fall. The spacious 348-acre park on the west side of Broad and Pattison has plenty to offer as the leaves begin to fall from their branches. The Friends of FDR Park and the Fairmount Park Conservancy have compiled a list of things to do in the fall that are both family friendly and entertaining.
Shapiro joins Fiedler, Saval for launch of South Philly Voter Project
State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler and state Sen. Nikil Saval welcomed Democratic nominee for governor Attorney General Josh Shapiro to South Philly to help launch their South Philly Voter Project on Sept. 10. The event drew a crowd of more than 250 people. The South Philly Voter Project is a voter...
Food showcase for a good cause
When a young Mexican butcher died because he didn’t have the means to proper healthcare, community leaders stepped up to make a difference for the future. The Garces Foundation will hold the 10th Food Fest and Fundraiser on Sept. 29 at Live! Hotel and Casino Philadelphia to raise money for life-changing differences for local immigrant families.
Burger Brawl returns
That title is once again up for grabs as Philly Burger Brawl makes its tasty return to Xfinity LIVE! on Oct. 23. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, more than 60 local restaurants will be vying for the top spot while raising money for the city’s Parks and Recreation’s Teen Engagement Initiative & eSports Center Development.
South Street festival on Oct. 1
There’s a new name and a new date, but the same party atmosphere can be expected along South Street for a new fall festival. South Street Fest will take place on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It takes the place of the South Street Headhouse District’s Spring Festival, which was forced to move from its normal time in the spring.
Community Calendar: September 7, 2022
Meet me on South Street – Starting at 4 p.m. along South Street from Front to 11th Street, many businesses open at noon and most restaurant deals start around 4 p.m. and continue into the evening. This week’s theme: Black Owned Businesses. September 9. Craig Ferguson – At...
Double shooting in Grays Ferry
Two men were hospitalized after they were shot on the 1500 block of South 28th Street on Sept. 13. According to police, a 21-year-old was shot multiple times in the lower left leg and abdomen and was listed in stable condition at Presbyterian Hospital. A 20-year-old was shot once in the lower back and was placed in critical condition at Presbyterian, police said.
Exhibition will showcase FDR Park’s meadows
An exhibition inspired by the meadows in South Philly’s FDR Park will be on display at the F.A.N. Gallery, 221 Arch St., through the month of September. Artist Kate Kern Mundie’s work called “Rest” is landscape and still-life paintings that explore the idea of rest and rejuvenation. The show features landscape paintings about finding nature in the city and getaways by the ocean; still-life paintings of flowers from the community garden of which Kate is a member; or leisurely drinks at a restaurant.
Community Calendar: August 30, 2022
September 3-4 Made in America – On the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Headliners Bad Bunny and Tyler The Creator with additional performances from Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate McRae, Fuerza Regida, Toro Y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, & Victoria Monét. For tickets: https://madeinamerica.frontgatetickets.com/event/2j8jwpr3sonyytsj or visit www.madeinamericafest.com.
Detweiler unveils new exhibition at Paradigm
Paradigm Gallery + Studio, 746 S. 4th St., will host a new exhibition Memory Palace: Down the Rabbit Hole, by Philadelphia artist Sarah Detweiler. Opening Sept. 23, Detweiler’s second showing of work at Paradigm explores new themes of nostalgia and sentimentality by revisiting her own childhood and adolescent memories. The exhibition will feature the artist’s first installation works as well as paintings with hand-stitched embroidered elements. Detweiler’s depiction of shrouded figures continues throughout this body of work, transforming her subjects into embodiments of the memories, moments in time and past experiences that inform her practice.
South Philly Review
Local band CLOAKZ thriving with music videos
When Zac Ciancaglini envisioned a music video for his newest song “Head FX,” he didn’t have to go far. Just turn the key and go. The row homes of South Philadelphia whoosh through the rearview mirror as Ciancaglini’s vocals rhythmically guide the way during a choppy night of Uber driving, which sets the backdrop for his band CLOAKZ’ new single “Head FX”.
PTC announces new artistic directors
The Philadelphia Theatre Company recently announced that husband-and-wife team Taibi Magar and Tyler Dobrowsky will serve as the company’s new co-artistic directors. Taking over for Paige Price, who stepped down after a five-year tenure to focus on commercial theater production, the two are expected to start their official duties in September after receiving national acclaim for their work throughout the world of theater prior to joining PTC.
New producer for Fancy Brigades
At a recent news conference at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Fancy Brigades Festival & Finale Trustee Anthony Stagliano Jr. introduced six-time Emmy Award-winning John M. Best as producer, beginning in 2023. Best’s hiring will lead to a transformation of the Fancy Brigades Festival & Finale and a new presentation on television and streaming services.
Dance theater show at the Fringe
Ninth Planet, an experimental theater company working out of Headlong Dance Theater in South Philly, will premiere its show High Noon at the Philly Fringe Festival on Sept. 5. The 70-minute work of dance theater directed by Nia Benjamin will run through Sept. 18 at the Icebox Project Space, 1400 N. American St. in Northern Liberties. It marks the return to the live stage for Ninth Planet after nearly three years.
Cardella: Why Do So Many Italians Love Trump?
I’m still mystified over the bond between Donald Trump and many Italian-Americans. Despite the events of Jan. 6 of 2021, that bond seems unbroken. Why?. I think back to an incident in a South Philadelphia Acme during the presidential campaign of 2016. While I was shopping, an old friend from work rushed up to me. She was upset, it turns out, with some columns I wrote for this newspaper criticizing Donald Trump. But that wasn’t the shocking part. As a columnist with strong opinions, you get used to some readers disagreeing with you. It was what she said that stunned me. “How could you be against Trump?” she asked, “you’re Italian.”
