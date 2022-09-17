Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Sally’s Fund to host 20th Annual Sally’s Ride in Marquette
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is raising money for horses this weekend. Sally’s Fund is hosting the 20th Annual Sally’s Ride this weekend. Sally’s Fund is a part of UPAWS that ensures horses in the U.P. are properly cared for. The fund is named after Sally Paajanen, a horse rider who passed away in 2003.
WLUC
United Way of Marquette County tops $100k in latest fundraiser
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County announced Wednesday that the Detroit Red Wings Alumni versus Yoopers United hockey game raised over $100,000 at Marquette County Hockey Night Saturday. The proceeds from the event benefit United Way of Marquette County’s Community Investment Fund. Money in the Community...
WLUC
Michigan Tech Career Fair draws thousands of students
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Michigan Tech in Houghton had a chance to take the next step as professionals with the return of the Michigan Tech Career Fair Wednesday. Thousands of students had the chance to meet with more than 370 employers from across the country at the student development center Wednesday afternoon. This was the first in-person career fair for Michigan Tech since the pandemic. With the strong turnout, Michigan Tech’s Career Services staff say this is a great time to be starting a career.
WLUC
Project: Keep Kids Warm looking for community donations
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Project: Keep Kids Warm is gearing up for its 13th year and they’re looking for donations from the community. Project: Keep Kids Warm provides winter clothing to families in need in the west-end communities of Marquette County. There are two ways the community can help....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Baraga County residents plan to preserve Ford Center
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County residents are taking steps to preserve and maintain the Ford Sawmill in Alberta. Nearly 100 people gathered in a L’Anse banquet hall Wednesday evening. Participants listened to a citizen-run committee discuss the historical nature of the sawmill. Their goal is to preserve the center which consists of the sawmill and surrounding buildings as a historic site.
WLUC
UP Michigan Works! to hold application drive in Baraga County
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! is partnering with the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce to hold an application drive. Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application at the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 28 from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. UP Michigan Works! will deliver completed applications to the Baraga County employer of the applicant’s choosing.
WLUC
Families march to Marquette County Courthouse to rally for child care spending
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. families marched for a cause Tuesday evening. Great Start Parent Coalition and We the People Michigan teamed up to host a Children’s March. The groups met in front of the Marquette County Courthouse to rally and march for more spending on child care and child wellbeing.
WLUC
Meet Marquette County’s new register of deeds
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County has a new register of deeds. Aidan McKindles will now be handling land records for the county. She is born and raised in Marquette and studied political science and English at Northern Michigan University. She then obtained a paralegal degree from Lake Superior State University.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Iron County girl celebrates beating Leukemia
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County girl beat Leukemia and celebrated with friends and family Monday. 5-year-old Preslie Mantsch has been battling Leukemia for two and a half years. She completed her last round of chemotherapy on August 31 and has been declared cancer-free. A party and parade...
WLUC
Keweenaw County deputy recognized for lifesaving efforts
EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy received a lifesaver award Wednesday evening. At the Keweenaw County Board meeting, Deputy Matthew Eberly was presented with the award. Eberly performed a water rescue on June 19 of this year, saving the life of an elderly man...
WLUC
Renovations on Iron County Courthouse near completion
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron County Courthouse stands tall atop the hill overlooking downtown Crystal Falls. For the first time in three decades, the courthouse is getting a major renovation. The courthouse is a landmark of Iron County and the $1 million worth of renovations on the historic...
WLUC
DNR to update public on Marquette County shooting range
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is finalizing development plans for a new public outdoor shooting range in Richmond Township. The Marquette Range site is located on property the DNR is leasing from Cleveland Cliffs near Goose Lake in Marquette County. It is accessible...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
Man wanted on drug charges extradited from Las Vegas to Iron County
IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A man wanted on drug charges in Iron County was located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Michigan State Police and the Iron County Prosecutors office recently extradited Donald Kurth from Las Vegas to Iron County. Kurth was located and identified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan...
Comments / 0