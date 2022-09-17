Read full article on original website
Celtics Rumors: 'Optimism' Grant Williams, Boston Will Agree to Contract Extension
The Boston Celtics reportedly have "optimism" they'll agree to a contract extension with power forward Grant Williams ahead of the NBA's Oct. 17 deadline. Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports reported Tuesday the sides haven't talked since earlier in the offseason and there are no further discussions currently scheduled, but one source involved in the process believes the deadline may spur action in the coming weeks.
NBA Rumors: Spurs Open to Russell Westbrook Trade If Lakers Make PG Available Again
The San Antonio Spurs previously held talks with the Los Angeles Lakers about a trade for Russell Westbrook, and they could reignite discussions in the future, according to L.J. Ellis of Spurs Talk. "According to a Western Conference scout, the Lakers are telling teams that they will take a wait...
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs' Price for Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson 'Remains High'
Although trading Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks in June cemented the San Antonio Spurs' rebuild, the franchise reportedly still intends to drive a hard bargain with its best assets. LJ Ellis of SpursTalk reported Sunday that Jakob Poeltl and Josh Richardson "are the two Spurs players most commonly involved...
NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Julius Randle Trade, Jae Crowder and Grant Williams
The 2022-23 NBA season will arrive sooner than you think. Media day is just around the corner, with training camps to commence shortly thereafter. Throw in a handful of preseason contests, and poof—the new campaign will be here. With the season so close, front offices are finalizing their plans...
Draymond Green: 'Bulls--t' for Suns' Robert Sarver to Represent NBA, Calls for Vote
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has ripped Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury governor Robert Sarver, saying it's "bulls--t" that he will continue to represent the NBA after his one-year suspension. "This report that came out last week is the total opposite of everything that the NBA stands for," Green...
Lakers Rumors: LA Held Trade Talks With Pacers This Week; IND Still Seeks 2 1sts
The Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers engaged in trade talks this week, but Indiana's asking price of two unprotected first-round picks was too high. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported that news during an appearance on Bally Sports on Wednesday. Charania mentioned Indiana center Myles Turner and...
Robert Sarver Starting Process of Selling Suns, Mercury After NBA Investigation
Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver said he will begin the process of selling the team in a statement released Wednesday:. "As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness. I expected that the commissioner's one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.
Report: Robert Sarver Was Pressured by Adam Silver, NBA Governors to Sell Suns
Publicly, NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended his decision to suspend Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver for one year. Privately, Silver reportedly put "pressure" on Sarver to exit the league entirely. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Silver and other team governors worked behind the scenes to convince Sarver it was in the...
Windhorst: Knicks Thought Evan Mobley's Contract Would Limit Cavs' Mitchell Pursuit
Evan Mobley is a young building block for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the New York Knicks reportedly thought Cleveland wouldn't go all-in on a Donovan Mitchell trade based on how it could impact its ability to re-sign the big man down the line. ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t RealGM) explained the...
Bulls' Lonzo Ball to Have Surgery on Knee Injury; Will Be Re-Evaluated in 4-6 Weeks
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee that could keep him out for the start of the regular season, the team announced Wednesday. He will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks. The Bulls open their regular season exactly four weeks from Wednesday on Oct....
Suns, Mercury Governors Support Robert Sarver's Decision to Sell Teams
Suns Legacy Partners, which manages the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, released a statement Wednesday supporting Robert Sarver's decision to sell the two franchises. "We agree that Robert Sarver's decision to sell the Suns and Mercury is in the best interest of the organization and community," the...
Dennis Smith Jr., Hornets Agree to 1-Year Contract; 9th Overall Pick in 2017 Draft
The Charlotte Hornets have signed point guard Dennis Smith Jr. to a one-year deal, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Smith spent last season with the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 5.6 points and 3.6 assists in 37 appearances. He was waived in February after suffering a UCL tear in his right elbow.
Former WNBA All-Time Scoring Leader Tina Thompson Hired as Scout by Trail Blazers
WNBA legend Tina Thompson has been hired by the Portland Trail Blazers as a team scout. Thompson spent 17 seasons in the WNBA playing for the Houston Comets, Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm from 1997-2013. She won four WNBA titles, was an All-Star nine times and earned three All-WNBA First Team selections.
Report: Suns' CEO Fielding Employees' Concerns About Post-Sarver Era
The Phoenix Suns reportedly took a step into the post-Robert Sarver world within the organization by holding an all-employees call Wednesday to address concerns about the organization's culture in the wake of the independent investigation into the team governor. ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley answered...
Rate the Trade: Jakob Poeltl to the Warriors
Could the Golden State Warriors swing a deal with the San Antonio Spurs?
Who Takes the Last Shot: Rockets Edition
Houston has a group of young and hungry players. Do you trust the youth or go with the veteran bucket-getter? 🗳
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Shopped Doug McDermott and 'Received Lukewarm Interest'
The San Antonio Spurs "shopped" veteran wing Doug McDermott over the summer but "only received lukewarm interest" on the market, according to LJ Ellis of SpursTalk. Per Ellis: "Rival scouts insist that McDermott has a negative trade value due to the two years and $27.5 million he has remaining on his contract. However, the Spurs aren't interested in attaching an asset to McDermott in order to move him."
Former UCLA Basketball Player Jalen Hill Dies at Age 22
Former UCLA forward Jalen Hill has died at the age of 22. Josh Giles, Hill's former head coach at Corona Centennial High, confirmed the news to Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times. According to Bolch, Hill's family wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday that he died after going...
Roger Federer Wants to Play Doubles with Rafael Nadal at Laver Cup Before Retirement
Roger Federer said he's hopeful the final match of his legendary career will be playing doubles alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup. Federer, who didn't play any Grand Slam tournaments this year amid knee problems, said Wednesday he's hopeful he'll be fit enough to compete in doubles Friday night before giving way to Matteo Berrettini on the Team Europe roster, per ESPN's Simon Cambers.
NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic Expects to Be Dealt 'Soon' Amid Lakers Buzz
Bojan Bogdanovic is reportedly the next Utah Jazz veteran lined up for a trade. Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reported Wednesday that Bogdanovic expects to be dealt "soon" as teams prepare to report to training camp. The Jazz are in the midst of a full-scale rebuild after trading...
