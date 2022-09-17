ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Celtics Rumors: 'Optimism' Grant Williams, Boston Will Agree to Contract Extension

The Boston Celtics reportedly have "optimism" they'll agree to a contract extension with power forward Grant Williams ahead of the NBA's Oct. 17 deadline. Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports reported Tuesday the sides haven't talked since earlier in the offseason and there are no further discussions currently scheduled, but one source involved in the process believes the deadline may spur action in the coming weeks.
NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Julius Randle Trade, Jae Crowder and Grant Williams

The 2022-23 NBA season will arrive sooner than you think. Media day is just around the corner, with training camps to commence shortly thereafter. Throw in a handful of preseason contests, and poof—the new campaign will be here. With the season so close, front offices are finalizing their plans...
Robert Sarver Starting Process of Selling Suns, Mercury After NBA Investigation

Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver said he will begin the process of selling the team in a statement released Wednesday:. "As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness. I expected that the commissioner's one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.
Report: Robert Sarver Was Pressured by Adam Silver, NBA Governors to Sell Suns

Publicly, NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended his decision to suspend Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver for one year. Privately, Silver reportedly put "pressure" on Sarver to exit the league entirely. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Silver and other team governors worked behind the scenes to convince Sarver it was in the...
Suns, Mercury Governors Support Robert Sarver's Decision to Sell Teams

Suns Legacy Partners, which manages the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, released a statement Wednesday supporting Robert Sarver's decision to sell the two franchises. "We agree that Robert Sarver's decision to sell the Suns and Mercury is in the best interest of the organization and community," the...
Report: Suns' CEO Fielding Employees' Concerns About Post-Sarver Era

The Phoenix Suns reportedly took a step into the post-Robert Sarver world within the organization by holding an all-employees call Wednesday to address concerns about the organization's culture in the wake of the independent investigation into the team governor. ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley answered...
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Shopped Doug McDermott and 'Received Lukewarm Interest'

The San Antonio Spurs "shopped" veteran wing Doug McDermott over the summer but "only received lukewarm interest" on the market, according to LJ Ellis of SpursTalk. Per Ellis: "Rival scouts insist that McDermott has a negative trade value due to the two years and $27.5 million he has remaining on his contract. However, the Spurs aren't interested in attaching an asset to McDermott in order to move him."
Former UCLA Basketball Player Jalen Hill Dies at Age 22

Former UCLA forward Jalen Hill has died at the age of 22. Josh Giles, Hill's former head coach at Corona Centennial High, confirmed the news to Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times. According to Bolch, Hill's family wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday that he died after going...
Roger Federer Wants to Play Doubles with Rafael Nadal at Laver Cup Before Retirement

Roger Federer said he's hopeful the final match of his legendary career will be playing doubles alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup. Federer, who didn't play any Grand Slam tournaments this year amid knee problems, said Wednesday he's hopeful he'll be fit enough to compete in doubles Friday night before giving way to Matteo Berrettini on the Team Europe roster, per ESPN's Simon Cambers.
