Arkansas State

Sarah Huckabee Sanders reveals thyroid cancer, says she is now cancer free

By Nexstar Media Wire, Miriam Battles
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. ( KARK ) – Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement Friday revealing that she underwent surgery earlier Friday after learning she had thyroid cancer.

In the statement, Sanders said that she underwent surgery to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes. She added that she is now cancer free. She thanked Arkansas doctors and nurses for their treatment. She also noted that she looks forward to returning to her campaign for Arkansas governor soon.

“This experience has been a reminder that whatever battle you may be facing, don’t lose heart,” Sanders said. “As governor, I will never quit fighting for the people of our great state.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders reports $321K in July fundraising with, Chris Jones brings in $245K

Dr. John R. Sims stated that Sanders is recovering from surgery and is expected to be back on her feet within the next 24 hours. He added that her stage 1 cancer is the most common type of thyroid cancer and has a good prognosis.

“While she will need adjuvant treatment with radioactive iodine, as well as continued long term follow up, I think it’s fair to say she’s now cancer free, and I don’t anticipate any of this slowing her down,” Sims stated.

