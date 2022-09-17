ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Lakewood Football, Bonus

This week, The562's coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management.
STANDINGS: Long Beach Boys' Water Polo

This week, The562's coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. Here's how the local high school boys' water polo teams stand in the Moore League. Long Beach Poly is the only local team in...
STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls' Volleyball, Week 4

St. Anthony at Mary Star of the Sea (6 p.m.) All matches scheduled to start between 5-5:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010.
STANDINGS: Long Beach High School Football, Week Six

An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers.
LBCC Sponsors The562's Coverage of Vikings Athletics For 2022-23

The562 is pleased to announce that our coverage of Vikings athletics for the 2022-23 school year will be sponsored in part by a donation from Long Beach City College. Since capturing its first state title in 1928, the Long Beach City College athletic program continues to make a name for itself both locally and nationally. While academics remain a constant emphasis at LBCC, the VIkings have also had success on the field. To date, Long Beach City College has won 16 national titles, seven runner-up national titles, 93 state titles, and 52 state runner-up titles.
The562.org's Athletes of the Week

The562's Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Jason Robinson, Long Beach Poly Football. The junior USC commit was outstanding...
The 10 Best Barcades for Gaming and Drinking in LA

In the scheme of things, videogames have not been around very long—relative to games like, say, Mancala or Cuju, they are a recent phenomenon. But they are already old enough to generate wave after wave of nostalgia, and for whole cottage industries to spring up around that nostalgia. Perhaps the best thing to come from it, though, is the advent of the barcade, a cool bar bolted onto an old-school arcade.
A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.'s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. "It's like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism," Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR.
