Historic Montello Theater reopens with new owners

MONTELLO, Wis. — A Marquette County community’s movie theater is back open, and the new owner and his family are throwing a big celebration.

The Montello Theater had been closed since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s when Kerry Mann, Jr., and his family stepped in.

Mann said it’s his life’s goal not only to reopen its doors but to keep prices family-friendly.

Tickets will cost $5, and popcorn will cost $2.

“When we decided to take over I’m like, ‘I don’t want to change a thing from what you’re doing other than I really want to highlight the history of the building,’ Mann said. “The history here is just amazing.”

The theater opened in 1878 as an opera house.

The auditorium of the Montello Theater. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

Mann and his wife wrote and published a book about its history and plan to give tours of the building.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.