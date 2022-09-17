ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montello, WI

Historic Montello Theater reopens with new owners

By Site staff
 5 days ago

MONTELLO, Wis. — A Marquette County community’s movie theater is back open, and the new owner and his family are throwing a big celebration.

The Montello Theater had been closed since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s when Kerry Mann, Jr., and his family stepped in.

Mann said it’s his life’s goal not only to reopen its doors but to keep prices family-friendly.

Tickets will cost $5, and popcorn will cost $2.

“When we decided to take over I’m like, ‘I don’t want to change a thing from what you’re doing other than I really want to highlight the history of the building,’ Mann said. “The history here is just amazing.”

The theater opened in 1878 as an opera house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QuUBU_0hytRbRt00
The auditorium of the Montello Theater. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

Mann and his wife wrote and published a book about its history and plan to give tours of the building.

