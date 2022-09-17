ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gundersen Health is short more than 10% of its nursing staff

By Rob Romano
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Gundersen Health System is facing an estimated shortage of 10 to 14 percent of its nursing workforce, according to officials.

Chet Doering is a registered nurse and also the director of recruitment and talent strategy at Gundersen. On Friday, he said Gundersen has a smaller vacancy rate than many other health systems.

“A lot of opportunities to make improvements,” Doering said.

“But we also feel reassurance that we’re moving in the right direction especially when we compare that to the upper Midwest as well as national industry standards,” he added.

Doering also said the pandemic has made it more competitive to recruit for nurses. He suggested that even before Covid-19, there was a shortage of nurses because there wasn’t enough entering the profession.

“We also saw before the pandemic that there was this growing gap between the supply of nurses that were being produced to support the workforce needs as well as the demands,” he said.

To address the staffing shortage, Gundersen has created a talent referral program for registered nurses and a variety of other roles.

If one registered nurse refers another to the company and the new nurse is hired, the referring nurse gets paid $5,000, according to Doering.

Meanwhile, Mary Ellen Stolder is the Dean of the School of Nursing and Health at Viterbo University. She worked as a nurse for years before entering academia.

On Friday, Stolder said the nursing profession is hurting overall.

“Nationwide, I believe it’s about 20 percent of nurses that have left their positions during the pandemic and a significant minority of individuals indicate that they plan to leave nursing earlier than they planned,” she said.

Stolder added that the nurses of today are being called upon to do even more work than in previous years, from dealing with supply shortages to responding to more mental health cases.

“We need to take measure of the looming mental health crisis where individuals in our country do not have access to mental health services and the hospital is their primary source,” she said.

