For the first time this fall, Red Lake band members have the chance to exercise treaty rights in an off-reservation hunt on land covered by a treaty signed in 1863. Started on September 15th and running until December 31st, five members get the chance to hunt in the Minnesota portion of the 1863 Old Crossing Treaty Territory, making this a historic moment for the state DNR and the Red Lake Band. The band worked for almost four years to exercise their sovereignty as a nation to hunt on this treaty land.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO