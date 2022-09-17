Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana discusses the elimination of Cash Bail beginning January 1, 2023

Read full article on original website
Winnebago County explain to residents how they can receive a free Ring Doorbell
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County leaders hope their new safety initiative that uses Ring Doorbells promises residents peace of mind, while helping area law enforcement fight crime. Tuesday night, dozens of community members gathered to learn how they can get their hands on one of the 677 the county is offering.
Rockford Scanner™: Police Stop A Vehicle, Loaded Firearm Inside The Vehicle.
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim At A Local Hotel, Police Locate The Suspects Vehicle, And May Now Have the Alleged Suspect Detained…
Shooting at Days Inn in Cherry Valley, suspect arrested
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A person was shot at the Days Inn, at 220 S. Lyford Road, Tuesday night and the suspect has been arrested, according to police. Cherry Valley Police responded to the hotel around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and said the victim had been shot in the parking lot and […]
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest An Individual Inside A Local Business, For Having A Loaded Firearm
Just in/Tragic news: Winnebago County Coroners office confirmed the body that was found, is of the missing woman Ashlee Gosnell.
Arrest of Sandwich man by U.S. Marshals Wednesday morning leads to lockdown of schools
U.S. Marshals and local police on Wednesday morning arrested 24-year-old Shamario Brown, of Sandwich, from the Casey's gas station on Route 34 in Sandwich. A news release from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says that Brown was wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding.
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 16-19
OREGON — On Sept. 16 at 9:58 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of North Walnut Street in Forreston for a report of a domestic. As a result of the investigation, a juvenile male was arrested for domestic battery, and taken into limited custody. The juvenile was subsequently released to a parent.
Rockford Scanner™: Several emergency personnel were working a scene in Machesney Park
One hospitalized after shooting at Days Inn near Rockford
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Tuesday near Rockford. Around 11:30 p.m., police arrived at the Days Inn, 220 S. Lyford Road, after receiving reports of a shooting victim in the parking lot. Investigators say the suspect knew the...
Questions surround McHenry pedestrian death
(McHenry, ND) -- A deadly pedestrian-vehicle incident in McHenry County appears to have had some intent behind it. Shannon Brandt was charged this week with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident following a street dance in McHenry. Brandt is accused of running down Cayler Ellingson with...
Man with gun arrested at Rockford restaurant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they arrested Jakari Williams, 23, at the Gyros House on Auburn Street on Friday after he was seen with a large ammo magazine sticking out of a satchel while inside the restaurant. According to police, officers were called to the restaurant, at 2525 Auburn Street, at 4 p.m. […]
Police: Rockford man arrested for guns, drugs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Rockford man on Friday for guns and drugs. The sheriff’s department, along with the DEA Rockford Office, had been investigating an individual selling large amounts of narcotics in the Rockford area for the past couple of months, according to the department. The narcotics unit […]
Feds send 2 Rockford men to prison as part of new violent crime initiative
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men, Rahime Briggs, 25, and D’Leon Johnson, 25, have been sentenced to federal prison after being caught possessing firearms, which is illegal since both men are convicted felons. According to the U.S. Justice Department, Briggs had multiple warrants for his arrest when he was apprehended by the FBI in […]
Rockford Scanner™: Accident On West Side Leaves Some Residents Without Power
Sublette residents concerned for public safety
SUBLETTE — Sublette residents expressed their concerns for public safety to the Sublette Village Board and a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy at a recent meeting. The Sublette Village Board met for its monthly meeting on Monday, Sept. 12. All members were present except trustees Mackenzie Belan and Jeff Meyers.
Rockford Scanner™: Three Rockford Teens Arrested After Fleeing From Police in a Stolen Vehicle
UPDATE: Dead woman found near New Milford identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a woman’s body was found on Rotary Road Tuesday night. Police said the body was found in a wooded area in the 3500 block of Rotary Road around 8:21 p.m., near Atwood Park and New Milford. The Winnebago County Coroner identified the body as 33-year-old […]
Poplar Grove man charged with DUI after crash; two taken to hospital
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Poplar Grove man faces serious charges after a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 173 in Boone County. Keith Dobner faces aggravated DUI and possession of cannabis charges. Investigators say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Two people were extricated from the vehicles...
Two Persons Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Illinois State Police report that 30-year-old Thomas J. Neofcour of Bradford was stopped for cell phone use while operating a motor vehicle on September 16, 2022, just after midnight at IL40 – US30 in Rock Falls. Neofcour was arrested for two Henry County failure to appear warrants for Delivery...
