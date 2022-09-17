ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FOX Sports

Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD

Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Panthers 0-2 start? | UNDISPUTED

The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 to start the season after losing to both the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 and New York Giants in Week 2. In The Athletic's new NFL power rankings, the Carolina Panthers came in last place at No. 32. Skip Bayless explains why Baker is not to blame for the Panthers' 0-2 start.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Bucs-Saints brawl gave former coach Sean Payton a case of FOMO | THE HERD

After going 4-0 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints fell in Week 2, and a massive brawl broke out between players in the 4th quarter. Former Saints coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to not only share his thoughts on the chaos, but explain why he this match up was the first time he truly missed being among the coaches on the sidelines.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Jerry Jones voices early concern over Jalen Hurts, Eagles | THE CARTON SHOW

Jalen Hurts' performance in the Philadelphia Eagles' decisive win over the Minnesota Vikings Monday night has Jerry Jones talking. The Dallas Cowboys team owner revealed on a radio station that he watched every snap of that game, and acknowledges that his team will face a real threat when they come up against him. Craig Carton believes Jones' concern is premature, seeing as the Cowboys have multiple games to prepare for before they see the Eagles. Watch as he shares his thoughts on Jerry's comments.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Why Jalen Hurts, Eagles are are top NFC contenders | THE HERD

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated on Monday Night Football, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 24-7. Jalen Hurts finished 26-of-31, 390 total yards and three total touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins' primetime struggles continue, throwing for 221 yards and three interceptions. The Eagles are now 2-0 and look to dethrone the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East crown. Colin Cowherd analyzes what makes the Eagles a tough contending team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

How shocking was Baltimore Ravens' loss to Miami?

Tua Tagovailoa threw a career-high six TD passes in Miami's 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, including four in the fourth quarter. But it was the performance by the Ravens defense that wowed "Undisputed" hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe — and not in a good way.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Late Jimmy Garoppolo touchdown costs FOX Bet Super 6 contestant $100,000

One would-be FOX Bet Super 6 winner saw his $100,000 hopes fade on Sunday when 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo got into the end zone for a late touchdown against the Seahawks. This week, the NFL Sunday Challenge jackpot is $1,000,000. Will someone score seven figures playing the contest this week?
GAMBLING
FOX Sports

Rodgers, Brady to face off in Wk 3 'Battle Of The GOATs' | THE CARTON SHOW

Aaron Rodgers faces off against Tom Brady in what Craig Carton is calling 'Old Timer's Day'. Week 3 will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers in what is being thought of as the 'Battle of the Goats.' Craig asks Greg Jennings what he's looking forward to seeing most in the matchup, and both share their predictions for which team comes out on top.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Giants WR Kenny Golladay confused by limited playing time

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — High-priced New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is confused and doesn't agree with coach Brian Daboll's decision to limit him to two snaps against the Carolina Panthers this past weekend. Speaking to reporters after practice Wednesday, Golladay confirmed Daboll told him earlier in...
NFL
FOX Sports

Chiefs, Bills top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 3

The 2022 NFL season is two weeks young, and plenty of teams are making an early impression. Nick Wright and his "Committee" debuted their Week 3 NFL tiers on Wednesday's "First Things First," and the Kansas City Chiefs remained atop the rest of the league in the Week 2 edition of the exercise.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Can Kirk Cousins lead Vikings to an Eagles win, Bills beat Titans by double digits? | What's Wright?

Week 2 of Monday Night Football will feature a doubleheader between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles, along with the Buffalo Bills squaring off against the Tennessee Titans. Despite Kirk Cousins' poor primetime record, can he lead the Vikings to victory against a high-scoring Jalen Hurts offense? Watch as Nick Wright explains why he is sticking with the Vikings and Bills as MNF winners, then breaks down what a Buffalo loss would mean for the AFC race.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

FOX Bet Super 6: Terry's $1,000,000 jackpot up for grabs in NFL Week 3

There's a song called "If I had a million dollars" by the band Barenaked Ladies. It's a 90s-era throwback, and in it, the group sings about all the things they'd buy if they had — well, $1,000,000. Some things on that list? A house, an exotic pet, a Picasso.
NFL
FOX Sports

Broncos and Bengals in trouble; Dolphins' big rise: Warren Sharp's NFL notes

Andy Reid and the Chiefs rarely fail to capitalize on extra rest. Since 2019, the Chiefs are 9-1 straight up, 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 to the under in regular-season games with extra rest. Including the playoffs, the Chiefs are 13-2 SU, 9-6 ATS and 10-5 to the under. No team has a better straight-up record. Only three teams have gone under their totals at a higher rate. Naturally, this offense tends to look fantastic.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

NFL power rankings: Bills lead NFL's top tier, Eagles ascending

If you're ever confused as to why this league gets more absurdly popular with each passing year, look no further than the standings. If you squint, you can see the outliers. There are two or three teams that look definitively better than everyone else, and there's a small handful of teams we can already tell are going to have a rough year.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Eagles-Commanders, pick

The Philadelphia Eagles hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 3 of the NFL season. Philadelphia and Washington are coming off differing Week 2 outcomes. Philadelphia improved to 2-0 with a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Washington fell to 1-1, losing to the Detroit Lions, 36-27.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How Trey Lance's injury impacted 49ers' title, Week 3 odds

When an NFL team loses its starting quarterback, it’s fairly normal for that team’s odds to take a significant hit in the betting markets. It certainly happened last week to the Dallas Cowboys after Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury requiring surgery. Stock tumbled on Dallas’ Super Bowl, NFC championship and division odds.
NFL

