FOX Sports
Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD
Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
FOX Sports
Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Panthers 0-2 start? | UNDISPUTED
The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 to start the season after losing to both the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 and New York Giants in Week 2. In The Athletic's new NFL power rankings, the Carolina Panthers came in last place at No. 32. Skip Bayless explains why Baker is not to blame for the Panthers' 0-2 start.
FOX Sports
Bucs-Saints brawl gave former coach Sean Payton a case of FOMO | THE HERD
After going 4-0 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints fell in Week 2, and a massive brawl broke out between players in the 4th quarter. Former Saints coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to not only share his thoughts on the chaos, but explain why he this match up was the first time he truly missed being among the coaches on the sidelines.
FOX Sports
Jerry Jones voices early concern over Jalen Hurts, Eagles | THE CARTON SHOW
Jalen Hurts' performance in the Philadelphia Eagles' decisive win over the Minnesota Vikings Monday night has Jerry Jones talking. The Dallas Cowboys team owner revealed on a radio station that he watched every snap of that game, and acknowledges that his team will face a real threat when they come up against him. Craig Carton believes Jones' concern is premature, seeing as the Cowboys have multiple games to prepare for before they see the Eagles. Watch as he shares his thoughts on Jerry's comments.
FOX Sports
Bengals’ struggles on offense start with protecting Joe Burrow
Through two weeks of the NFL season, the Bengals seem to be pretending that their pass-protection isn't an issue. It was an issue for much of last season, and it clearly has not been fixed. It looks as though they believed the late-season success that led them to a Super...
FOX Sports
Why Jalen Hurts, Eagles are are top NFC contenders | THE HERD
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated on Monday Night Football, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 24-7. Jalen Hurts finished 26-of-31, 390 total yards and three total touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins' primetime struggles continue, throwing for 221 yards and three interceptions. The Eagles are now 2-0 and look to dethrone the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East crown. Colin Cowherd analyzes what makes the Eagles a tough contending team.
FOX Sports
How shocking was Baltimore Ravens' loss to Miami?
Tua Tagovailoa threw a career-high six TD passes in Miami's 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, including four in the fourth quarter. But it was the performance by the Ravens defense that wowed "Undisputed" hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe — and not in a good way.
FOX Sports
Steve Young suggest Dak Prescott should study Cowboys back-up QB Cooper Rush | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss Steve Young's advice to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Young was quoted stating "I want [Dak] to really study Cooper Rush." Rush led the Cowboys to victory over defending AFC champs Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.
FOX Sports
Does Jimmy Garoppolo's return make 49ers serious contenders again? | THE HERD
The San Francisco 49ers were struck with tough news. Trey Lance is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a broken ankle but Jimmy Garoppolo will return to start. Despite a rough start for Lance's career, Colin Cowherd believes the young QB will not only be fine but how the Niners have a silver lining present.
FOX Sports
Late Jimmy Garoppolo touchdown costs FOX Bet Super 6 contestant $100,000
One would-be FOX Bet Super 6 winner saw his $100,000 hopes fade on Sunday when 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo got into the end zone for a late touchdown against the Seahawks. This week, the NFL Sunday Challenge jackpot is $1,000,000. Will someone score seven figures playing the contest this week?
FOX Sports
Rodgers, Brady to face off in Wk 3 'Battle Of The GOATs' | THE CARTON SHOW
Aaron Rodgers faces off against Tom Brady in what Craig Carton is calling 'Old Timer's Day'. Week 3 will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers in what is being thought of as the 'Battle of the Goats.' Craig asks Greg Jennings what he's looking forward to seeing most in the matchup, and both share their predictions for which team comes out on top.
FOX Sports
Giants WR Kenny Golladay confused by limited playing time
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — High-priced New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is confused and doesn't agree with coach Brian Daboll's decision to limit him to two snaps against the Carolina Panthers this past weekend. Speaking to reporters after practice Wednesday, Golladay confirmed Daboll told him earlier in...
FOX Sports
Chiefs, Bills top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 3
The 2022 NFL season is two weeks young, and plenty of teams are making an early impression. Nick Wright and his "Committee" debuted their Week 3 NFL tiers on Wednesday's "First Things First," and the Kansas City Chiefs remained atop the rest of the league in the Week 2 edition of the exercise.
FOX Sports
Can Kirk Cousins lead Vikings to an Eagles win, Bills beat Titans by double digits? | What's Wright?
Week 2 of Monday Night Football will feature a doubleheader between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles, along with the Buffalo Bills squaring off against the Tennessee Titans. Despite Kirk Cousins' poor primetime record, can he lead the Vikings to victory against a high-scoring Jalen Hurts offense? Watch as Nick Wright explains why he is sticking with the Vikings and Bills as MNF winners, then breaks down what a Buffalo loss would mean for the AFC race.
FOX Sports
FOX Bet Super 6: Terry's $1,000,000 jackpot up for grabs in NFL Week 3
There's a song called "If I had a million dollars" by the band Barenaked Ladies. It's a 90s-era throwback, and in it, the group sings about all the things they'd buy if they had — well, $1,000,000. Some things on that list? A house, an exotic pet, a Picasso.
FOX Sports
Broncos and Bengals in trouble; Dolphins' big rise: Warren Sharp's NFL notes
Andy Reid and the Chiefs rarely fail to capitalize on extra rest. Since 2019, the Chiefs are 9-1 straight up, 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 to the under in regular-season games with extra rest. Including the playoffs, the Chiefs are 13-2 SU, 9-6 ATS and 10-5 to the under. No team has a better straight-up record. Only three teams have gone under their totals at a higher rate. Naturally, this offense tends to look fantastic.
FOX Sports
NFL power rankings: Bills lead NFL's top tier, Eagles ascending
If you're ever confused as to why this league gets more absurdly popular with each passing year, look no further than the standings. If you squint, you can see the outliers. There are two or three teams that look definitively better than everyone else, and there's a small handful of teams we can already tell are going to have a rough year.
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson, Broncos host the Jimmy G led 49ers in Week 3 | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL after Week 2. Nick begins with deep dive into the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers as they head into a pivotal Week 3 matchup.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Eagles-Commanders, pick
The Philadelphia Eagles hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 3 of the NFL season. Philadelphia and Washington are coming off differing Week 2 outcomes. Philadelphia improved to 2-0 with a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Washington fell to 1-1, losing to the Detroit Lions, 36-27.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: How Trey Lance's injury impacted 49ers' title, Week 3 odds
When an NFL team loses its starting quarterback, it’s fairly normal for that team’s odds to take a significant hit in the betting markets. It certainly happened last week to the Dallas Cowboys after Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury requiring surgery. Stock tumbled on Dallas’ Super Bowl, NFC championship and division odds.
