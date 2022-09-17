ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night

A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable

How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral

Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
Aaron Hicks absent Tuesday for Yankees

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harrison Bader (foot) will make his Yankees debut on Tuesday after being activated from the 60-day injured list, joining Aaron Judge and Oswaldo Cabrera in the outfield. That leaves Hicks as the odd man out for Tuesday's contest.
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions

Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
Aaron Rodgers sports eccentric haircut for Bears game

Aaron Rodgers is an eccentric guy. He has an astrology-inspired tattoo, Nicholas Cage impersonations, participation with hallucinogens and a plethora of oddball stories from his time in the spotlight. The four-time NFL MVP quarterback added another to his resume with a new haircut. He left all the hair from his...
