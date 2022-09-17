Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Trea Turner Remaining in Blue Would Make Gavin Lux a Happy Man
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has been one of the best players in the league, and Gavin Lux wants to be with Turner for life
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
How the Dodgers Were Cheated Out of Being One of Baseball’s Greatest Dynasties
The Dodgers have been the best team in baseball over the last decade. Since 2013, the Dodgers lead the league with 921 wins across their 1,502 games. The Yankees are in second with 847. They’ve also won the NL West in all but one of those seasons — they fell just short last year when they tied a franchise-record with 106 wins.
Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge
On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable
How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
Police Launch Investigation After Fan Allegedly Smacks Kyler Murray In Face At Game
Police in Las Vegas have launched an investigation ... after a fan allegedly smacked Kyler Murray in the face following the Cardinals' win over the Raiders on Sunday. The incident happened just seconds after Arizona beat Vegas in an overtime thriller -- when Murray ran over to some fans to celebrate the victory.
Matt Eberflus invokes 24-hour rule on Bears after disastrous loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is not denying his players time to reflect on their Week 2 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, but he wants it done in 24 hours. The new Bears tactician invoked the 24-hour rule on the team following their embarrassing 27-10...
John Sterling steals back Yankees radio dates to follow Aaron Judge chase
The New York Yankees are rounding the home stretch, ready to say goodbye to a sometimes historic and often bizarre 2022 season as the playoffs (theoretically) approach (nothing’s been clinched yet). By the time the season ends, we could be remembering it very differently. From Scott Effross to Harrison...
Umpire Blows Massive Call At The Plate In Pivotal Game Between Guardians And White Sox
Amed Rosario was called out on a controversial call at home as the Guardians and White Sox battle for the division.
Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral
Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
Dodgers News: Injured Outfielder Plays First Game in 3 Months
Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar, out since June 1 with a fractured shoulder, started his rehab assignment on Monday and hopes to return to the majors this year.
Ex-MLB coach, GM says Cairo will be a 'hot commodity'
Miguel Cairo's performance as interim manager has been close to perfect. The White Sox' bench coach is 13-6 since subbing in for everyday skipper Tony La Russa in light of his recent heart issue. Cairo's substitution as interim manager has been so good some believe teams will have their sights...
Tim Tebow reveals advice he would give Urban Meyer regarding openings at Nebraska, Arizona State
A blue blood College Football team has a head coach opening, so naturally, Urban Meyer is rumored as a name in the mix for the job. Despite the controversy during his short stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Meyer still isn’t counted out of the job. In Tim Tebow’s appearance...
This Day in Cubs History: The Cubs Clinch Postseason Berths
The Chicago Cubs have used September 20 to clinch playoff berths since 1932.
Aaron Hicks absent Tuesday for Yankees
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harrison Bader (foot) will make his Yankees debut on Tuesday after being activated from the 60-day injured list, joining Aaron Judge and Oswaldo Cabrera in the outfield. That leaves Hicks as the odd man out for Tuesday's contest.
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions
Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
Bills lineman suspended for throwing punch that hit Titans coach
Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart has been suspended one game without pay for violating the NFL's unsportsmanlike conduct rules in a physical altercation following Monday night's win over the Tennessee Titans. The suspension was handed down by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan on Tuesday. In...
How to watch White Sox vs. Guardians in Spanish and English
The Chicago White Sox are preparing to host the Cleveland Guardians in a pivotal three-game series this week. With the White Sox and Guardians embroiled in a tight AL Central title race, this series will either put it out of reach or tighten the gap for the White Sox. Wednesday...
Aaron Rodgers sports eccentric haircut for Bears game
Aaron Rodgers is an eccentric guy. He has an astrology-inspired tattoo, Nicholas Cage impersonations, participation with hallucinogens and a plethora of oddball stories from his time in the spotlight. The four-time NFL MVP quarterback added another to his resume with a new haircut. He left all the hair from his...
