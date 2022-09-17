The Dodgers have been the best team in baseball over the last decade. Since 2013, the Dodgers lead the league with 921 wins across their 1,502 games. The Yankees are in second with 847. They’ve also won the NL West in all but one of those seasons — they fell just short last year when they tied a franchise-record with 106 wins.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO