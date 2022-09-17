Illinois high school football Week 4: Schedule, scores around the Peoria area
The Illinois High School Association's football season continues this weekend across the state. Here is a look at the scores from Week 4 games in and around Peoria. Scores will be updated throughout the weekend.
WEEK 4 SCORES
BIG 12
Friday, Sept. 16
Peoria High 64, Normal Community 30
Kankakee 49, Manual 0
Richwoods 48, Notre Dame 35
MID-ILLINI
Friday, Sept. 16
Dunlap 41, Limestone 0
Canton 41, East Peoria 0
Metamora 38, Morton 21
Pekin 49, Washington 28
TRI-COUNTY
Friday, Sept. 16
El Paso-Gridley 13, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8
Stark County 31, Elmwood/Brimfield 22
Eureka 54, Fieldcrest 0
Farmington 49, Illini West 0
St. Joseph-Ogden 41, Illinois Valley Central 14
Mid-County 30, Princeville 18
Downs Tri-Valley 40, Tremont 6
Saturday, Sept. 17
Biggsville West Central at Peoria Heights, 1:30 p.m.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
St. Bede 34, Sterling Newman 8
Knoxville 44, Monmouth United 28
Ottawa Marquette 24, Annawan/Wethersfield 7
Aledo Mercer County 59, Abingdon-Avon 7
Geneseo 21, Galesburg 7
Princeton 70, Mendota 21
Kewanee 40, Bureau Valley 7
Williamsville 42, Olympia 14
LaSalle-Peru 47, Plano 14
Monmouth-Roseville 51, Sherrard 20
Morrison 38, Hall 32
Macomb 46, Hamilton West Hancock 0
South Fulton 38, Lewistown LVC 12
Rushville-Industry 36, Havana 12
