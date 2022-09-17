Illinois high school football Week 4: Schedule, scores around the Peoria area

The Illinois High School Association's football season continues this weekend across the state. Here is a look at the scores from Week 4 games in and around Peoria. Scores will be updated throughout the weekend.

WEEK 4 SCORES

BIG 12

Friday, Sept. 16

Peoria High 64, Normal Community 30

Kankakee 49, Manual 0

Richwoods 48, Notre Dame 35

MID-ILLINI

Friday, Sept. 16

Dunlap 41, Limestone 0

Canton 41, East Peoria 0

Metamora 38, Morton 21

Pekin 49, Washington 28

TRI-COUNTY

Friday, Sept. 16

El Paso-Gridley 13, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8

Stark County 31, Elmwood/Brimfield 22

Eureka 54, Fieldcrest 0

Farmington 49, Illini West 0

St. Joseph-Ogden 41, Illinois Valley Central 14

Mid-County 30, Princeville 18

Downs Tri-Valley 40, Tremont 6

Saturday, Sept. 17

Biggsville West Central at Peoria Heights, 1:30 p.m.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

St. Bede 34, Sterling Newman 8

Knoxville 44, Monmouth United 28

Ottawa Marquette 24, Annawan/Wethersfield 7

Aledo Mercer County 59, Abingdon-Avon 7

Geneseo 21, Galesburg 7

Princeton 70, Mendota 21

Kewanee 40, Bureau Valley 7

Williamsville 42, Olympia 14

LaSalle-Peru 47, Plano 14

Monmouth-Roseville 51, Sherrard 20

Morrison 38, Hall 32

Macomb 46, Hamilton West Hancock 0

South Fulton 38, Lewistown LVC 12

Rushville-Industry 36, Havana 12

