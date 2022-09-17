Delaney Wade, Penn take golf sectional titles

Delaney Wade shot two-over par 74 to take medalist honors at the girls golf Penn Sectional Friday afternoon at Knollwood Country Club.

Penn took team honors as well, besting Saint Joseph, 334-363. Marian finished third at 372.

The top three teams advance to next Saturday's Lake Central Regional at Sandy Pine Golf Club.

Wade finished seven strokes ahead of runnerup Marley Dunham, who shot an 81, for Saint Joseph.

Team scores: Penn 334, Saint Joseph 363, Marian 372, Adams 445, Elkhart 460, Mishawaka 496, LaVille 499, Clay 537

Top individuals: Delaney Wade (Penn) 74, Marley Dunham (Saint Joseph) 81, Mattie Hahn (Marian) 82, Claire Tobin (Penn) 82.

ADVANCING TEAMS

PENN (335): Delaney Wade 74, Clare Tobin 82, Jill Daniels 90, Scarlett Biever 89, Ella Peterson 95.

SAINT JOSEPH (363): Marley Dunham 81, Margaux Hannewyk 92, Elle Guyton 89, Isabella Jeffrey 102, Sydney Schmeltz 101.

MARIAN (372): Madison Hahn 82, May Weston 89, Lucie Tinervia 101, Celia Florkowski 100, Lucy Weston 124.

ADVANCING INDIVIDUALS

Katherine Swain (Adams) 99, Ellie Lemberis (LaVille) 104, Savannah Crussemeyer (Elkhart) 108.

At LaPorte

Jaiden Winters became just the second New Prairie golfer to win individual medalist honors at sectional as she shot an 84 to lead the Cougars to a second place finish at the LaPorte Sectional.

LaPorte won the event with a 366 score, followed by New Prairie (387) and Knox (458). Those three teams move on the next Saturday's Lake Central Regional.

Team scores: LaPorte 366, New Prairie 387, Knox 458, Glenn 463, Marquette 476, North Judson 489, Michigan City 494, South Central 505, Tri Township 552.

Top individuals: Jaiden Winters (New Prairie) 84, Lauren Miskowicz (LaPorte) 89, Molly Menne (LaPorte) 91, Kamryn Kubik (LaPorte) 92, Jayden Flagg (New Prairie) 93.

ADVANCING TEAMS

LAPORTE (366): Molly Menne 91, Kamryn Kubik 92, Lauren Miskowicz 89, Kennedy Riley 98, Elisabeth Korell 94.

NEW PRAIRIE (387): Jaiden Winters 84, Kerrigan Evans 111, Jayden Flagg 93, Hannah Kole 105, Macaria Tierney 105.

ADVANCING INDIVIDUALS

Alexandria Shoppa (Marquette) 96, Brianna Wolf (Glenn) 99, Rebecca Hostetler 104.