DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A federal judge in Dallas on Thursday unsealed records revealing a North Texas anaesthesiologist has been charged in connection to a colleague's death and other patient complications. Dr. Ray Ortiz expressed frustration to CBS 11 last week, to find out he is the focus investigation again. Other investigations he was referencing were ones being conducted this summer. According to the newly unsealed criminal complaint, he felt targeted and that may have played a role in what happened. When an 18-year-old having sinus surgery last month suddenly needed to be rushed to the ICU with his heart beating out of control,...

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO