Game of the Week: Franklin offense too much for Trailblazers in road win

Franklin has put the rest of District 1-6A on notice that it has intentions of repeating as District 1-6A football champions.

The Cougars never trailed Friday against Americas and rolled to a 56-29 win at the SISD Student Activities Complex. The Cougars (3-1, 2-0 in District 1-6A) have won three straight games. Americas falls to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in district.

Franklin wide receiver Beau Sparks scored three touchdowns in the opening half, twice on touchdown receptions from quarterback Shay Smith and one on a punt return. Running back Jordan Morales scored the team's other touchdown.

For a moment in the second quarter it looked as if Americas may turn the momentum its way when it cut the lead to 14-7 in the second quarter when quarterback Mark Moore connected with Anthony Miranda on an 18-yard touchdown pass. But Franklin answered with 14 straight points to take back the momentum and a 28-7 lead at halftime. The Cougars added four more touchdowns in the second half. Franklin has scored 42, 57 and 56 points in its last three games.

Up next

Franklin is back at home against Socorro on Friday and Americas battles Eastlake on Thursday at the SAC.

