Orrville, OH

Orrville high teacher remains barred from classroom amid sexual harassment review

By Rachel Karas, The Daily Record
 5 days ago

ORRVILLE − A teacher barred from the classroom last February continues to be paid this school year as district officials mull his future.

Roughly 75 people attended Thursday’s Orrville City Schools Board of Education meeting, board President Greg Roadruck said, with several sharing positive stories about the teacher or voicing their support for him.

During the meeting, the board read a statement regarding the findings of an independent investigation following allegations of inappropriate contact with some female students.

Board Vice President Sue Corfman said investigators found the teacher had sexually harassed two students. By doing so, he had violated the board’s Title IX policy, other board policies and the licensure code of conduct, according to the statement.

The investigation was handled by three independent third parties so the findings would be unbiased, Roadruck said.

After the investigation was completed, Roadruck said, the teacher appealed and the ruling was upheld by the investigators.

Roadruck said the board did not take any action regarding the investigation findings as the board is reviewing its options.

The Daily Record isn't naming the teacher at this point as he has not been charged with a crime.

The teacher was assigned to home and is not allowed to work with any students or assist in extracurricular activities, Superintendent Jon Ritchie said.

The Education Association of Orrville wrote in an email that the teacher is not a member of the association and it has no comment on an ongoing investigation.

Emails seeking comment from the teacher were not immediately returned Friday.

