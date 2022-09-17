Two men found dead in the same suburb in separate incidents less then a kilometre apart - as a man, 30, of 'no fixed address' is charged with murder over the first death
Two men have been found dead in separate incidents 750m apart in the same suburb.
A 25-year-old man from Springvale was found critically injured at a home in Noble Park early on Friday.
The man was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
On Friday, a 30-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and later charged with murder.
Emergency services were called to a Lesley Grove address about 1am following reports of an assault.
It's believed a group was partying at the share house and a fight broke out before the Springvale man was allegedly stabbed in the chest.
A 24-year-old man from Officer assisted police with inquiries and was released without charge.
Investigators believe the parties involved were known to each other.
In a separate incident, police arrived at a home in Henry St, Noble Park at about 5am on Saturday morning to discover another man had died.
A crime scene has been established and detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.
The location is less than a kilometre away from the earlier scene but there is no suggestion the incidents are linked.
