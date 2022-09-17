Read full article on original website
Lexington-Richland 5 publishes Phase II of its financial audit
IRMO, S.C. — Lexington-Richland 5 has released the second phase of its financial audit to the public. Board chairwoman Jan Hammond says the financial audit reveals more misspending and a lack of oversight by former boards on construction projects. Phase II of the audit explores all spending from 2016...
How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
The Post and Courier
Calls grow for Richland County sheriff to take over troubled jail after director was fired
COLUMBIA — Legislators and attorneys in Richland County are calling for the sheriff to take over the county's troubled jail, or at least lend a hand in the face of staffing issues. The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center has long been understaffed, according to an inspection conducted last September....
Meet Chapin's newest town council member, Vicky Shealy
CHAPIN, S.C. — New leadership is knocking on the door of Chapin's town hall chambers. Vicky Shealy, a long-time resident is stepping into a new role. Tuesday's council meeting was one for the books for Shealy as she was sworn in. She won the seat in the town's special election last week.
abccolumbia.com
Lost or stolen firearms ordinance passed by City of Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia passed a major ordinance Tuesday on reporting lost or stolen firearms. The new ordinance gives gun owners 24 hours to report their missing firearms to Columbia police. Failure to do so will result in a fine of up to $500. City Council...
Deputies investigate social media posts directed at South Carolina elementary school
Social media posts directed at an elementary school in Union County have left parents concerned.
SC military community to hold hiring fair Wednesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Veterans Affairs, SC Department of Commerce, SC Future Makers will hold a career fair for the state’s military community. The hiring fair will include employers from Roper St. Francis, Volvo, Mark Anthony Brewing, Oshkosh Defense, the South Carolina Port Authority, Walmart Distribution, and more. Employers are hiring […]
Worker was dead in Belk department store bathroom for 4 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday in a bathroom stall, Columbia police said. Her cleaning cart was outside […]
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Man wanted for double murder arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they have arrested a man wanted for a double murder that occurred on April 12 at a Columbia apartment complex. He had been on the run for five months. Authories say Trev’von Pinckney, 20, is being charged with two counts of...
Kershaw County preparing for citizen input on recreation
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The potential for more parks, walking trails, and recreation could be on the horizon for residents in Kershaw County. The county is hosting three meetings that will provide citizens the chance to speak up about what they want to see in their community. "We did...
In South Carolina, Harris urges students to vote in midterms
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris visited two historically Black colleges in South Carolina to push for voter registration as she focuses on places and demographics that will be key to Democrats’ chances to hold on to Congress in the midterm elections. In remarks Tuesday to first-year...
WIS-TV
Richland Two schools under enhanced security Monday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All schools in the Richland School District Two are under enhanced security Monday. District officials said the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two individuals and are taking precautionary measures. All students have been brought inside and visitors are not being allowed inside school...
Former CCSD Chief of Staff joins Orangeburg Co. School District as Asst. Superintendent
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Charleston County School District Chief of Staff Dr. Erica Taylor has been hired by the Orangeburg County School District as its new Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business & Community Partnerships, OCSD announced on Monday. Taylor served with CCSD for nearly a decade. In...
wpde.com
'It's not worth it:' Deadly train collisions double in multiple counties in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — So far this year, two dozen people have lost their lives in deadly collisions with trains across South Carolina. It’s a harrowing statistic railroad safety advocates are working with highway patrol and the state department of transportation to put a stop to. Representatives with...
Swansea clerk-treasurer files counterclaim, plaintiff's lawyer replies
SWANSEA, S.C. — There are more developments in the legal back and forth over the Town of Swansea's finances. Now, the town's clerk-treasurer, Margaret Harvey, has filed a counterclaim against council members Doris Simmons, Michael Luongo, and former council member Barrett Black. The original lawsuit was filed by Simmons,...
Auditor files countersuit against Swansea town council members
SWANSEA, S.C. — The auditor hired by the town of Swansea has filed a countersuit against Swansea town council members. It's the latest development in the financial saga in Swansea that started after an audit found $3,300,000 of town assets unaccounted for. This latest lawsuit counters one filed by...
WYFF4.com
Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
wpde.com
Comments / 1