Richland County, SC

News19 WLTX

How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Meet Chapin's newest town council member, Vicky Shealy

CHAPIN, S.C. — New leadership is knocking on the door of Chapin's town hall chambers. Vicky Shealy, a long-time resident is stepping into a new role. Tuesday's council meeting was one for the books for Shealy as she was sworn in. She won the seat in the town's special election last week.
CHAPIN, SC
Richland County, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lost or stolen firearms ordinance passed by City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia passed a major ordinance Tuesday on reporting lost or stolen firearms. The new ordinance gives gun owners 24 hours to report their missing firearms to Columbia police. Failure to do so will result in a fine of up to $500. City Council...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC military community to hold hiring fair Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Veterans Affairs, SC Department of Commerce, SC Future Makers will hold a career fair for the state’s military community. The hiring fair will include employers from Roper St. Francis, Volvo, Mark Anthony Brewing, Oshkosh Defense, the South Carolina Port Authority, Walmart Distribution, and more. Employers are hiring […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Worker was dead in Belk department store bathroom for 4 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday in a bathroom stall, Columbia police said. Her cleaning cart was outside […]
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Man wanted for double murder arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they have arrested a man wanted for a double murder that occurred on April 12 at a Columbia apartment complex. He had been on the run for five months. Authories say Trev’von Pinckney, 20, is being charged with two counts of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Two schools under enhanced security Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All schools in the Richland School District Two are under enhanced security Monday. District officials said the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two individuals and are taking precautionary measures. All students have been brought inside and visitors are not being allowed inside school...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Former CCSD Chief of Staff joins Orangeburg Co. School District as Asst. Superintendent

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Charleston County School District Chief of Staff Dr. Erica Taylor has been hired by the Orangeburg County School District as its new Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business & Community Partnerships, OCSD announced on Monday. Taylor served with CCSD for nearly a decade. In...
News19 WLTX

Woman reported missing, found dead in bathroom at Columbiana Centre

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner has confirmed the identify of the woman found dead in the restroom of a Belk store at the Columbiana Center Mall. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia was found deceased shortly after 8 p.m. Monday by a store employee in a public bathroom located inside the Belk located off Harbison Boulevard.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Man robs Lowe's in Columbia, South Carolina, with a gun, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help identifying the man they say man robbed a Lowe's with a gun. Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say the man came into the store, pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a cashier, then grabbed money out of the cash register on Sept. 9, on Two Notch Road.
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
