Brevard County, FL

Sheriff calls Florida man ‘truly despicable’ for intentionally starving his dogs

 5 days ago

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Joseph Farkas was arrested in Brevard County after deputies found two dogs paralyzed by starvation.

In a press conference posted to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Thursday, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that Farkas was arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges.

Ivey said that the investigation began in early September when a citizen contacted authorities, concerned that Farkas might be starving his dogs to death. Animal enforcement officers and an animal cruelty unit initiated an investigation and found two dogs, Katie and Darcie, emaciated and paralyzed.

Katie had been paralyzed for days and was lying in a puddle of her urine, according to BCSO. A vet team later determined that Katie suffered from urine scalding from laying in the puddle.

Ivey said that Darcie suffered from an untreated skin disease, and her organs had started shutting down due to paralysis.

Both dogs had to be carried from the home.

After they were removed from the home, Katie weighed just over 38 pounds, and Darcie just over 30 pounds, 25% less than a healthy dog.

Ivey said that a sealed bag of dog food was found in the room with the dogs. He said it was in direct view of the dogs and had been there for at least a month.

When confronted, Farkas told investigators that he thought the dogs didn’t need help.

When the sheriff’s office later served a warrant at his home, Farkas reportedly drank liquid detergent to avoid having to go to jail, Ivey said.

Both dogs are recovering and are now walking again.

Darcie has already been adopted, and Katie is still under the care of a veterinarian team.

Farkas faces two counts of felony animal cruelty and two counts of unlawful confinement and abandonment of an animal.

Bond has been set at $11,000 for the 68-year-old, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

