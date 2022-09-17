ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Comments / 0

Related
howard.edu

Howard University and Lowe To Develop Mixed-Use Building Near University Campus

WASHINGTON – Howard University announced the development of a mixed-use building adjacent to its main campus in Washington, D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood, the latest real estate initiative in the University’s Campus Master Plan. In partnership with Lowe, local minority developer FLGA, and D.C.-based firm Davenport Group, Howard will transform the 1.85-acre site, currently used as parking lots for the University, into a 10-story building with up to 500 residential units, 27,000 square feet of retail, and 246 below-grade parking spaces, as well as amenities for Howard University community members.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan, Lt. Governor Rutherford celebrate opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford this week celebrated the opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters with citation presentations in Bethesda, Maryland and Seoul, South Korea. In 2016, following discussions with the state and Montgomery County, Marriott announced plans to stay in Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
Hilltop

Letter From the Editor: Students Fear for Their Safety in Howard Dorms, Again.

I am both alarmed and fearful of the current state of safety on Howard University’s campus. Within a week, Howard Plaza Towers East has been broken into multiple times by individuals who are not students of this University. While no one was injured, our students were robbed of their items, but most importantly, of their trust in this University to keep them safe.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
Frederick, MD
Education
wfmd.com

Frederick Broker Urges Planned Growth

Morning News Express weekdays from 5 – 9 a.m. A prominent commercial real estate broker believes the Frederick community needs to plan for growth. Tony “C” Checchia owns Verità Commercial Real Estate (VCRE) in Frederick. He got his start in real estate as a backup plan when he was in college studying law. He worked at Long & Foster and eventually ended up launching VCRE.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Fox News

Parents blasts Fairfax school board for shuttering schools, leading a 'race to the bottom'

A parent in Fairfax, Va., blasted administrators for appearing to lead a "race to the bottom" in academic excellence at a recent school board meeting. Tom Goudreau, a father of a special education student in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), urged the school board to focus on three strategic priorities, beginning with a return to academic levels achieved prior to the 2019-2020 school year.
FAIRFAX, VA
Hilltop

Rep. James E. Clyburn Headlines 2022 Opening Convocation

Howard University hosted its 155th Opening Convocation at Cramton Auditorium with a speech from U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn, orator for the ceremony. The opening convocation signaled the official start of the academic school year, welcomed the new freshman Class of 2026 and acknowledged University achievements. The event took place...
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Broadbeck Hall At Hood College Could Reopen Next Year

Design work on the building is underway. Fire last year at Broadbeck Hall, Hood College (Photo from Frederick County Fire & Rescue Services) Frederick, Md (KM) The process of restoring Broadbeck Hall at Hood College is moving along. President Andrea Chapdelaine says design work has been underway on bringing the building back after it was damaged by fire last year.
FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hood College#Us News World Report#College Education#College Rankings#Linus College#Linus High School#Linus K12
mocoshow.com

MCPS Athletics Director and Principals of Northwest and Gaithersburg High School Provide Update On Initial Actions Taken Following Incident At Football Game Last Friday

A message was sent to the Northwest High School and Gaithersburg High School communities by MCPS systemwide athletics director Jeff Sullivan, Gaithersburg principal Cary Dimmick, and Northwest principal Scott Smith providing an update regarding the initial actions taken resulting from the incident that occurred during the Northwest at Gaithersburg varsity football game on Friday, September 16. The full message can be seen below:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
CNBC

Single-family rent increases cool for the third straight month

Rents for single-family homes are still higher than they were a year ago, but increases are slowing down. Miami continues to see the biggest gain, with rents up nearly 31% from the year before. Rent growth has risen a bit in some large Northeastern markets, like Philadelphia, New York City...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

4 schools in DMV targets of swatting within 2 days

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Sept. 2022 about Bladensburg High School being on lockdown after police got a tip from a student. The 2022-23 school year has been underway for a few weeks and while education might be at the top of many students and teachers' minds, safety is at the forefront for authorities. Law enforcement across the DMV have responded to multiple schools within the last few weeks in response to tips about active shooters or safety threats.
BLADENSBURG, MD
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: Local leaders to pursue Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project after federal funding secured

Momentum gains on Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project. After Maryland’s Congressional delegation secured a $5 million earmark to match state commitments to the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project, local leaders plan to build on that political momentum to advance the early stages of the project. Advocates are pushing for the implementation of a light rail system over a bus rapid transit system to connect Charles, St. Mary’s, and Calvert county commuters to their workplaces in DC, Northern Virginia, and Prince George’s County. (Bruce DePuyt / Maryland Matters)
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Amazon Alexa credited with saving Maryland family from fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Alexa, it looks like some thanks are in order. Firefighters said Amazon’s virtual assistant helped save a family of six from a house fire in Silver Spring on Monday. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted that shortly before 2 a.m., Alexa alerted the family that there […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
knoxfocus.com

Burning Down Washington, D.C.

Those cities which are also capitols for their respective countries are always highly cognizant of several things, not the least of which are social status and one’s address. In 1922, one of the more elegant and desirable addresses in Washington, D.C. was Portland Flats, a luxury apartment building. Located in the Thomas Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., it was capped by a shining dome and spire reaching into the sky. Some thought it an excellent example of “Victorian decorative exuberance” if not actual “excess.” The red brick, six-story apartment building was a wonder. Even the exterior of The Portland was so lavishly embellished that historian Richard Longstreth thought it was “on a scale seldom matched locally or anywhere else in the country.”
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy