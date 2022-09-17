Read full article on original website
howard.edu
Howard University and Lowe To Develop Mixed-Use Building Near University Campus
WASHINGTON – Howard University announced the development of a mixed-use building adjacent to its main campus in Washington, D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood, the latest real estate initiative in the University’s Campus Master Plan. In partnership with Lowe, local minority developer FLGA, and D.C.-based firm Davenport Group, Howard will transform the 1.85-acre site, currently used as parking lots for the University, into a 10-story building with up to 500 residential units, 27,000 square feet of retail, and 246 below-grade parking spaces, as well as amenities for Howard University community members.
beckerspayer.com
Johns Hopkins, CareFirst dispute reveals deeper issues in Maryland's insurance system: Viewpoint
The dispute between CareFirst and Johns Hopkins Health System is the result of structural issues withinthe state's unique health insurance system, Maryland State Medical Society President Gene Ransom said. In an op-ed for Maryland Matters, Mr. Ransom wrote the dispute "shouldn't come as a surprise," as CareFirst controls large shares...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan, Lt. Governor Rutherford celebrate opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford this week celebrated the opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters with citation presentations in Bethesda, Maryland and Seoul, South Korea. In 2016, following discussions with the state and Montgomery County, Marriott announced plans to stay in Maryland...
Hilltop
Letter From the Editor: Students Fear for Their Safety in Howard Dorms, Again.
I am both alarmed and fearful of the current state of safety on Howard University’s campus. Within a week, Howard Plaza Towers East has been broken into multiple times by individuals who are not students of this University. While no one was injured, our students were robbed of their items, but most importantly, of their trust in this University to keep them safe.
wfmd.com
Frederick Broker Urges Planned Growth
Morning News Express weekdays from 5 – 9 a.m. A prominent commercial real estate broker believes the Frederick community needs to plan for growth. Tony “C” Checchia owns Verità Commercial Real Estate (VCRE) in Frederick. He got his start in real estate as a backup plan when he was in college studying law. He worked at Long & Foster and eventually ended up launching VCRE.
Parents blasts Fairfax school board for shuttering schools, leading a 'race to the bottom'
A parent in Fairfax, Va., blasted administrators for appearing to lead a "race to the bottom" in academic excellence at a recent school board meeting. Tom Goudreau, a father of a special education student in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), urged the school board to focus on three strategic priorities, beginning with a return to academic levels achieved prior to the 2019-2020 school year.
Hilltop
Rep. James E. Clyburn Headlines 2022 Opening Convocation
Howard University hosted its 155th Opening Convocation at Cramton Auditorium with a speech from U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn, orator for the ceremony. The opening convocation signaled the official start of the academic school year, welcomed the new freshman Class of 2026 and acknowledged University achievements. The event took place...
wfmd.com
Broadbeck Hall At Hood College Could Reopen Next Year
Design work on the building is underway. Fire last year at Broadbeck Hall, Hood College (Photo from Frederick County Fire & Rescue Services) Frederick, Md (KM) The process of restoring Broadbeck Hall at Hood College is moving along. President Andrea Chapdelaine says design work has been underway on bringing the building back after it was damaged by fire last year.
Maryland Gov. candidate demands opponent's book be removed from schools
BALTIMORE — Maryland’s Republican candidate for governor is demanding that school officials remove a book written by his opponent from classrooms, libraries and reading lists. Republican Dan Cox accuses Democrat Wes Moore of misleading voters about Moore's background. Cox says school kids should not be lied to. Moore...
Athletic director files complaint against Maryland coach after fight at high school football game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The athletic director of Gaithersburg High School filed a citizen’s complaint against the head football coach of Northwest High School after a fight that took place at a game between the two schools. Gaithersburg hosted the game Friday night when a fight started on the field. Players and […]
Bowser Announces New Career MAP for D.C.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday the launch of the $24.8 million Career Mobility Action Plan. The post Bowser Announces New Career MAP for D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Athletics Director and Principals of Northwest and Gaithersburg High School Provide Update On Initial Actions Taken Following Incident At Football Game Last Friday
A message was sent to the Northwest High School and Gaithersburg High School communities by MCPS systemwide athletics director Jeff Sullivan, Gaithersburg principal Cary Dimmick, and Northwest principal Scott Smith providing an update regarding the initial actions taken resulting from the incident that occurred during the Northwest at Gaithersburg varsity football game on Friday, September 16. The full message can be seen below:
CNBC
Single-family rent increases cool for the third straight month
Rents for single-family homes are still higher than they were a year ago, but increases are slowing down. Miami continues to see the biggest gain, with rents up nearly 31% from the year before. Rent growth has risen a bit in some large Northeastern markets, like Philadelphia, New York City...
'We make a great wine': Black-owned winery continues to make impacts in Maryland
2018 marked the birth of Philosophy Wines. Two friends of 16 years decided to roll up their sleeves and get dirty.
4 schools in DMV targets of swatting within 2 days
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Sept. 2022 about Bladensburg High School being on lockdown after police got a tip from a student. The 2022-23 school year has been underway for a few weeks and while education might be at the top of many students and teachers' minds, safety is at the forefront for authorities. Law enforcement across the DMV have responded to multiple schools within the last few weeks in response to tips about active shooters or safety threats.
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Local leaders to pursue Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project after federal funding secured
Momentum gains on Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project. After Maryland’s Congressional delegation secured a $5 million earmark to match state commitments to the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project, local leaders plan to build on that political momentum to advance the early stages of the project. Advocates are pushing for the implementation of a light rail system over a bus rapid transit system to connect Charles, St. Mary’s, and Calvert county commuters to their workplaces in DC, Northern Virginia, and Prince George’s County. (Bruce DePuyt / Maryland Matters)
Amazon Alexa credited with saving Maryland family from fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Alexa, it looks like some thanks are in order. Firefighters said Amazon’s virtual assistant helped save a family of six from a house fire in Silver Spring on Monday. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted that shortly before 2 a.m., Alexa alerted the family that there […]
Popular Montgomery County Diner Slashes Hours Amid Nationwide Staffing Shortage
A staffing shortage is forcing a popular Maryland diner to cut its hours as it strives to stay open for the community. In Montgomery County, Nick’s Diner on Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, the restaurant's owners announced, citing a “severe staff shortage all around the country."
knoxfocus.com
Burning Down Washington, D.C.
Those cities which are also capitols for their respective countries are always highly cognizant of several things, not the least of which are social status and one’s address. In 1922, one of the more elegant and desirable addresses in Washington, D.C. was Portland Flats, a luxury apartment building. Located in the Thomas Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., it was capped by a shining dome and spire reaching into the sky. Some thought it an excellent example of “Victorian decorative exuberance” if not actual “excess.” The red brick, six-story apartment building was a wonder. Even the exterior of The Portland was so lavishly embellished that historian Richard Longstreth thought it was “on a scale seldom matched locally or anywhere else in the country.”
