Pendleton, OR

northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston to Host Faith & Blue Weekend on Oct. 8 at EOTEC

The city of Hermiston will host its first Faith & Blue Weekend on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center. The family-friendly event celebrates the partnership between local law enforcement and the Hermiston community with the opportunity to get to know the men and women who work in public safety. The event includes food vendors, games, raffles, pumpkin painting, hayrides, and more.
HERMISTON, OR
EDNPub

Round-Up Volunteer of the Year Kristin Schmidtgall loves Pendleton

PENDLETON — Physician assistant Kristin Schmidtgall is Round-Up Volunteer of the Year for 2022. “I came to Pendleton on a rotation from (Oregon Health & Science University) and loved it,” she said. “I fell in love with the town. In three days I met friends. I love small towns, but Pendleton also has so much history and vibrancy. It’s special.”
PENDLETON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston Parks & Rec to Host Community Yard Sale on Oct. 7

The Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department will host the Community Yard Sale on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hermiston Community Center parking lot, 415 S. Highway 395. The event goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is for yard or garage sale items only – no vendors, direct sales or bazaar items.
HERMISTON, OR
98.3 The KEY

West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!

Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

New shelters being made for homeless looking for homes

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless has been helping people who need homes by giving them shelter and showing them what they need to do to get into apartments and jobs. The shelter will expand soon to provide space for those close to finding housing...
WALLA WALLA, WA
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Plane lands on belly due to landing gear failure in Washington state; passengers escape fire with no injuries

Ten passengers and crew escaped from a small jet aircraft that crashed and caught fire while landing Tuesday morning at an airport in Pasco, Washington. Ben Shearer, a Pasco Fire Department spokesperson, said the twin-engine Cessna Citation’s landing gear failed, causing it to skid down the runway and sparking a fire at around 7 a.m., The Tri-City Herald reported. Everyone on board exited the plane and firefighters extinguished the flames, officials said.
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Woman, “Angel”…

Pasco Police are asking for your assistance to identify the woman in the photos. Obviously, due to her arm artwork, law enforcement is referring to the woman as, "Angel." The woman is wanted for allegedly removing a mailbox from a home near 11th and Shoshone in Pasco. The incident took place Friday, September 9th.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect in suspicious death in Walla Walla charged with murder

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Official charges have been filed against the suspect in a suspicious death in Walla Walla on Monday. Walla Walla County Superior Court has confirmed that David Delgado has been charged with premeditated murder in the 1st degree. According to Walla Walla Police Delgado, 46, of Kennewick, was...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Big Country News

Central Washington priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend

A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
KENNEWICK, WA
