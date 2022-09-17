Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Meta, contractor investigating after racist graffiti discovered at Sarpy County job site
Construction is at a standstill at a Meta data center in Sarpy County after racist graffiti was found on the site twice in the past week. In a statement Tuesday, Turner Construction said it has paused construction on a new building at the Meta data complex located along Nebraska 50 to “send a message about how serious we take this.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Back in the day, Sept. 21, 1951: Elusive inmate recaptured after escape from Douglas County Courthouse
Debonair burglar, prison inmate and escape artist Kenneth Kitts was captured 71 years ago today after escaping from the Douglas County Courthouse one week earlier. Kitts had been brought to Omaha from the Nebraska State Penitentiary as the government's witness in a $100,000 jewel heist. He was captured on Sept....
