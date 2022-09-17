Read full article on original website
Gillette library adult program coordinator: basement has water damage
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Public Library in Gillette suffered water damage after a water main unexpectedly broke Monday. “All of the water — my understanding is a lot of water — came into the basement which houses our Young Adult Department and Technical Services Department (where all our collection is processed), as well as a couple offices, a storage room, and a staff work room and break room,” Campbell County Public Library Adult Program Coordinator Genevieve Schlekeway said Tuesday afternoon.
Stephan Zacharias resigns from Rockpile Museum educator position
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Museum Educator Stephan Zacharias resigned his position at the Rockpile Museum. His last day was Sept. 17, Rockpile Museum Director Robert Henning told County 17 today. Zacharias had worked for the Rockpile Museum for about 3 and one-half years, Henning said. A position vacancy justification is...
Gillette library remains closed today as water main break repair work continues
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Public Library will remain closed today as repairs and cleanup continue after a water main break that occurred Monday, the library said in an 11:45 a.m. update it posted on Facebook. “We apologize for the disruption in service and hope to be back to...
Forest Service may double Hunter Campground overnight fees in 2023
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Overnight camping fees at a popular equestrian campground east of the Cloud Peak Wilderness could more than double next year, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Starting in 2023, the forest service is proposing to increase overnight camping fees at Hunter Campground from $10 per night...
Pronghorn causes rollover on Union Chapel Road
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A teenage driver was taken to the hospital Monday night after a wildlife collision caused his vehicle to overturn on Union Chapel Road, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was reportedly westbound on Union Chapel Road in a 2006 Ford...
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Sept. 20
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Domestic violence, Sept. 19, GPD. Officers responded to a Gillette residence after a...
Wright Preparedness Advisory Council receives national award
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wright Preparedness Advisory Council, or WPAC, received national recognition Tuesday for its emergency management work. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service recognized WPAC among its 2022 “Ambassadors of Excellence.” NOAA and NWS have posted a map here that shows the nation’s 2022 Ambassadors of Excellence.
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Sept. 20
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Obituary: Bryan Earle Morgan
Bryan Earle Morgan: May 23, 1985 – September 14, 2022. Memorial service for Bryan Morgan, 37, of Gillette will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Erik Bergquist officiating. Followed by reception and gathering at Grinners, 5201 S Douglas Hwy starting at 12:00 PM.
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (9/20/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Sept. 20:. At 12:26 p.m. to South Emerson Avenue for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care on scene. At 7:13 p.m. to G Court for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient...
Missing Wright man has contacted family, sister says
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Emily Rippy, the sister of a Wright man who was reported missing last weekend, said their family has now heard from him, though he’s still missing. “First of all thank you so much for doing this story,” she told County 17 at 6:13 p.m. Sept. 17. “The amount of people in the area that shared it and reached out to us has been amazing. This afternoon Keith finally reached out to his daughter via phone. He called from a restricted number and he won’t tell us where he is but he is alive which relieves his family so very much. Thank you again because I do not believe it would have happened without this story.”
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Sept. 19
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Sept. 17, Wright, CCSO. A man reported four 2-foot-by-4-foot solar panels were...
Body found in northern Campbell County that of missing Gillette man
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A body found in a recreation area north of Gillette earlier this week has been identified as missing Gillette man Bryan E. Morgan, Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said Friday. Morgan, 37, was located in the Weston Hills Recreation Area on Sept. 14 around 10 a.m....
3 sent to hospital after truck veers off Echeta Road
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Three young adults were transported to Campbell County Hospital after the vehicle they were in rolled off Echeta Road around 8:15 p.m. Sept. 17, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Derek Lang said at about 8:45 p.m. Campbell County deputies, emergency medical services personnel and firefighters...
Severed Pronghorn Heads Next to Dumpster Lead Wyoming Officials to Major Poaching Bust
In outdoor news, two men are being charged with poaching in Gillette, Wyoming. This comes… The post Severed Pronghorn Heads Next to Dumpster Lead Wyoming Officials to Major Poaching Bust appeared first on Outsider.
