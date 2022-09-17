GILLETTE, Wyo. — Emily Rippy, the sister of a Wright man who was reported missing last weekend, said their family has now heard from him, though he’s still missing. “First of all thank you so much for doing this story,” she told County 17 at 6:13 p.m. Sept. 17. “The amount of people in the area that shared it and reached out to us has been amazing. This afternoon Keith finally reached out to his daughter via phone. He called from a restricted number and he won’t tell us where he is but he is alive which relieves his family so very much. Thank you again because I do not believe it would have happened without this story.”

