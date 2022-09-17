ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

Gillette library adult program coordinator: basement has water damage

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Public Library in Gillette suffered water damage after a water main unexpectedly broke Monday. “All of the water — my understanding is a lot of water — came into the basement which houses our Young Adult Department and Technical Services Department (where all our collection is processed), as well as a couple offices, a storage room, and a staff work room and break room,” Campbell County Public Library Adult Program Coordinator Genevieve Schlekeway said Tuesday afternoon.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Stephan Zacharias resigns from Rockpile Museum educator position

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Museum Educator Stephan Zacharias resigned his position at the Rockpile Museum. His last day was Sept. 17, Rockpile Museum Director Robert Henning told County 17 today. Zacharias had worked for the Rockpile Museum for about 3 and one-half years, Henning said. A position vacancy justification is...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Forest Service may double Hunter Campground overnight fees in 2023

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Overnight camping fees at a popular equestrian campground east of the Cloud Peak Wilderness could more than double next year, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Starting in 2023, the forest service is proposing to increase overnight camping fees at Hunter Campground from $10 per night...
GILLETTE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Campbell County, WY
Government
Gillette, WY
Government
County
Campbell County, WY
Gillette, WY
Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Gillette, WY
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
county17.com

Pronghorn causes rollover on Union Chapel Road

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A teenage driver was taken to the hospital Monday night after a wildlife collision caused his vehicle to overturn on Union Chapel Road, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was reportedly westbound on Union Chapel Road in a 2006 Ford...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Sept. 20

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Domestic violence, Sept. 19, GPD. Officers responded to a Gillette residence after a...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Wright Preparedness Advisory Council receives national award

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wright Preparedness Advisory Council, or WPAC, received national recognition Tuesday for its emergency management work. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service recognized WPAC among its 2022 “Ambassadors of Excellence.” NOAA and NWS have posted a map here that shows the nation’s 2022 Ambassadors of Excellence.
WRIGHT, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Sept. 20

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Sales#Used Book#Nonfiction Books#Wyoming Room
county17.com

Obituary: Bryan Earle Morgan

Bryan Earle Morgan: May 23, 1985 – September 14, 2022. Memorial service for Bryan Morgan, 37, of Gillette will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Erik Bergquist officiating. Followed by reception and gathering at Grinners, 5201 S Douglas Hwy starting at 12:00 PM.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (9/20/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Sept. 20:. At 12:26 p.m. to South Emerson Avenue for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care on scene. At 7:13 p.m. to G Court for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Missing Wright man has contacted family, sister says

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Emily Rippy, the sister of a Wright man who was reported missing last weekend, said their family has now heard from him, though he’s still missing. “First of all thank you so much for doing this story,” she told County 17 at 6:13 p.m. Sept. 17. “The amount of people in the area that shared it and reached out to us has been amazing. This afternoon Keith finally reached out to his daughter via phone. He called from a restricted number and he won’t tell us where he is but he is alive which relieves his family so very much. Thank you again because I do not believe it would have happened without this story.”
WRIGHT, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Sept. 19

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Sept. 17, Wright, CCSO. A man reported four 2-foot-by-4-foot solar panels were...
GILLETTE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Shopping
county17.com

3 sent to hospital after truck veers off Echeta Road

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Three young adults were transported to Campbell County Hospital after the vehicle they were in rolled off Echeta Road around 8:15 p.m. Sept. 17, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Derek Lang said at about 8:45 p.m. Campbell County deputies, emergency medical services personnel and firefighters...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy