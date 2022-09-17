NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited the Buckeye Career Center in New Philadelphia on Monday as part of a tour of career centers around Ohio. “They're really doing a great job,” DeWine said. “Our administration we've been supporting them and continue to support them. What we want to see is every young person who's going through high school, when they graduate, be on some pathway."

