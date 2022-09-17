Read full article on original website
DC Council responds to 'humanitarian crisis' created by governors of Texas, Arizona
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. Council voted on and approved Tuesday an emergency measure Mayor Muriel Bowser proposed to set up an Office of Migrant Services to deal with the large influx of migrants bused to the city from Texas and Arizona, approaching 10,000 since it began in April.
Lipscomb sworn in as St. Clairsville Council rep
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — St. Clairsville City Council began Monday’s meeting by swearing in its newest member. Last week, it named Kristi Lipscomb as Third Ward representative. She replaces Mark Thomas, who resigned. Other business included the announcement that the police department was granted $5,200 through the Ohio...
More options opening for veterans to talk about mental health issues
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Veterans often are troubled by what they've been through, and many contemplate suicide. Mental health is something that is talked about more and more as the years go on. "In the past it was so taboo to talk about your mental health,” said Nathan Slussar,...
Construction of Wellsburg Bridge could go into 2023
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Folks constructing the newest bridge connecting the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia and Ohio were hoping to see vehicles crossing it by fall. Well, fall is almost here, and the bridge still serves as a construction site. So where does it leave us?. “First of...
DeWine touts career centers during New Philadelphia visit
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited the Buckeye Career Center in New Philadelphia on Monday as part of a tour of career centers around Ohio. “They're really doing a great job,” DeWine said. “Our administration we've been supporting them and continue to support them. What we want to see is every young person who's going through high school, when they graduate, be on some pathway."
