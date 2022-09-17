ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lipscomb sworn in as St. Clairsville Council rep

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — St. Clairsville City Council began Monday’s meeting by swearing in its newest member. Last week, it named Kristi Lipscomb as Third Ward representative. She replaces Mark Thomas, who resigned. Other business included the announcement that the police department was granted $5,200 through the Ohio...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
Construction of Wellsburg Bridge could go into 2023

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Folks constructing the newest bridge connecting the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia and Ohio were hoping to see vehicles crossing it by fall. Well, fall is almost here, and the bridge still serves as a construction site. So where does it leave us?. “First of...
WELLSBURG, WV
DeWine touts career centers during New Philadelphia visit

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited the Buckeye Career Center in New Philadelphia on Monday as part of a tour of career centers around Ohio. “They're really doing a great job,” DeWine said. “Our administration we've been supporting them and continue to support them. What we want to see is every young person who's going through high school, when they graduate, be on some pathway."
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH

