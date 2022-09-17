ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

Taylor Farms makes their San Juan Bautista facility green

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — Salinas-based Taylor Farms is installing its own energy system to take one of its food processing facilities off the grid. The agriculture company is completing an installation of a two-megawatt solar power system at its facility in San Juan Bautista, California. This will be combined with six megawatts of fuel cells along with high-wattage batteries into a microgrid designed to power the entire 450,000-square-foot facility.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
KSBW.com

The Woman King director is a Central Coast native

LOS ANGELES — There was a decisive victory over the weekend at the box office for a film directed by a Pacific Grove native. The movie was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. She graduated from Pacific Grove High School in 1987 and went on to UCLA film school. "The Woman...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

Here's how much rain fell on the Central Coast, limited damage reported

SALINAS, Calif. — A cold front swept California's Central Coast on Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended. Downtown Monterey received 1.02 inches of rain, Watsonville reported 1.87 inches, while Santa Cruz received 0.42 inches. Inland areas saw less rain...
MONTEREY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Monterey, CA
Sports
State
Nevada State
City
Monterey, CA
Local
California Sports
KSBW.com

'Like a scary movie': Sea otter takes surfer's board in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A surfer off the coats of Santa Cruz was confronted by an otter while he was out catching some waves. Nick Ericksen is usually the one riding his surfboard, but when he left it empty for a moment after catching a wave off Santa Cruz, a sea otter figured it ought to be the one riding it.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

$9.4 million federal grant announced for Monterey Regional Airport

MONTEREY, Calif. — A grant of $9.4 million from the Federal Aviation Administration is coming to Monterey Regional Airport. The money will be used for the design, engineering, construction and construction management of the newly relocated Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Facility at the Monterey Regional Airport. Michael LaPier,...
MONTEREY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Gleadle
KSBW.com

Mobile Consulate of Mexico to visit Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Mobile Consulate of Mexico will be in Watsonville on Saturday. The consulate will be able to help with passport applications, consular registration, and voter credentials. An appointment is needed for their visit to Civic Plaza. To make an appointment: https://citas.sre.gob.mx or call 1-424-309-0009.
WATSONVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Lights Fc#Western Conference#Union#San Diego Loyal Sc#Monterey Bay
KSBW.com

Salinas promotes ADUs by giving out free building plans

SALINAS, Calif. — The city of Salinas is tackling the housing crisis, once again - this time by making it easier for homeowners to build accessible dwelling units. "Ensuring that we are being creative with what we do have in city limits is going to be a really critical element in expanding our housing opportunities," Mayor Kimbley Craig said.
SALINAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
KSBW.com

Southern California woman killed in Highway 152 crash

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A crash on Highway 152 Sunday night left one person dead, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to investigators, two cars were driving eastbound near Dinosaur Point Road when a 2007 Lexus GS350 crashed into the back of a 2020 Kia Optima. The crash forced...
CASTAIC, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy