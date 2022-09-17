Read full article on original website
New life for historic La Bahia in Santa Cruz with hotel groundbreaking
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — For almost 20 years, a partial facade of the La Bahia Apartments sat alone near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. New life will soon be injected into the beachfront property. The long-time owner recently entered into a joint venture to build a luxury hotel. There...
Taylor Farms makes their San Juan Bautista facility green
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. — Salinas-based Taylor Farms is installing its own energy system to take one of its food processing facilities off the grid. The agriculture company is completing an installation of a two-megawatt solar power system at its facility in San Juan Bautista, California. This will be combined with six megawatts of fuel cells along with high-wattage batteries into a microgrid designed to power the entire 450,000-square-foot facility.
The Woman King director is a Central Coast native
LOS ANGELES — There was a decisive victory over the weekend at the box office for a film directed by a Pacific Grove native. The movie was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. She graduated from Pacific Grove High School in 1987 and went on to UCLA film school. "The Woman...
Here's how much rain fell on the Central Coast, limited damage reported
SALINAS, Calif. — A cold front swept California's Central Coast on Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended. Downtown Monterey received 1.02 inches of rain, Watsonville reported 1.87 inches, while Santa Cruz received 0.42 inches. Inland areas saw less rain...
Point Lobos drenched, Big Sur closed as summer storm moves over Central Coast
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — A rare summer storm brought some much-needed rain, but along with it came strong winds that brought down trees, large branches, and forced the partial closure of Highway 1 through Big Sur due to falling rocks and spot flooding. One of the areas receiving much of...
'Like a scary movie': Sea otter takes surfer's board in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A surfer off the coats of Santa Cruz was confronted by an otter while he was out catching some waves. Nick Ericksen is usually the one riding his surfboard, but when he left it empty for a moment after catching a wave off Santa Cruz, a sea otter figured it ought to be the one riding it.
Prescribed burn planned Thursday in Santa Cruz County
FELTON, Calif. — Firefighters are planning a prescribed burn in Santa Cruz County this week. Cal Fire is expected to burn 25 acres near Twin Gates off Empire Grade at Marshall Field on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials say smoke may linger in the area for...
$9.4 million federal grant announced for Monterey Regional Airport
MONTEREY, Calif. — A grant of $9.4 million from the Federal Aviation Administration is coming to Monterey Regional Airport. The money will be used for the design, engineering, construction and construction management of the newly relocated Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Facility at the Monterey Regional Airport. Michael LaPier,...
Marina Coast Water District plans to restart desalination plant dormant since 2003
MARINA, Calif. — The Marina Coast Water District (MCWD) announced at a meeting of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors that it is going to restart its long-dormant desalination plant. Remley Scherzinger, general manager for MCWD, told the supervisors that to augment their current water supply they'll need to...
Mobile Consulate of Mexico to visit Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Mobile Consulate of Mexico will be in Watsonville on Saturday. The consulate will be able to help with passport applications, consular registration, and voter credentials. An appointment is needed for their visit to Civic Plaza. To make an appointment: https://citas.sre.gob.mx or call 1-424-309-0009.
UC Santa Cruz research center renamed in honor of farmworker activist Dolores Huerta
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The University of California, Santa Cruz will rename theResearch Center for the Americas in honor of social justice icon Dolores Huerta. The Dolores Huerta Research Center for the Americas will become official next month. The mission of the center is to support and promote cr0ss-border...
Scattered showers through Wednesday, most rain is over
SALINAS, Calif. — Scattered showers through Wednesday, most rain is over. Gina DeVecchio has your latest forecast.
Sand City’s largest housing project moving forward after endangered plant moved
SAND CITY, Calif. — Demolition started on the former Monterey Fish Company building, the last structure that needed to be torn down to make room for the South of Tioga Project. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife ordered that the building be left standing until two nearby endangered...
Salinas promotes ADUs by giving out free building plans
SALINAS, Calif. — The city of Salinas is tackling the housing crisis, once again - this time by making it easier for homeowners to build accessible dwelling units. "Ensuring that we are being creative with what we do have in city limits is going to be a really critical element in expanding our housing opportunities," Mayor Kimbley Craig said.
Highway 1 closure creates traffic nightmare and forces local businesses to close early
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — On Tuesday, as a result of a fire that broke out at Tesla-powered PG&E facility early morning, Highway 1 was shut down. The closure was originally expected to last up to six hours but got extended due to air-quality concerns. The highway closure impacted drivers...
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Anthem Blue Cross terminate in-network contract, local patients raise concerns
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Anthem Blue Cross have terminated their network contract. For over a decade, the hospital has been fighting for a higher compensation rate which they say is in line with what insurance company pays other hospitals. Steve Hannah, CEO of Hazel Hawkins...
Shelter-in-place ordered for areas of Moss Landing, Highway 1 closed due to battery fire
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — A shelter-in-place has been ordered following a fire at the Tesla-powered PG&E facility early Tuesday morning. The fire has also closed Highway 1 near Moss Landing, causing traffic to take sideroads. A shelter-in-place order was issued by North County Fire Department and Monterey County Sheriff’s...
Prosecution rests case against Paul, Ruben Flores in Kristin Smart murder trial
SALINAS, Calif. — Following an eventful day in court Tuesday afternoon where multiple witnesses were called back to the stand and the defense requested a mistrial, the prosecution rested their case against Paul and Ruben Flores in connection with the murder of Kristin Smart. Opening statements in the case...
Southern California woman killed in Highway 152 crash
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A crash on Highway 152 Sunday night left one person dead, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to investigators, two cars were driving eastbound near Dinosaur Point Road when a 2007 Lexus GS350 crashed into the back of a 2020 Kia Optima. The crash forced...
Help from community and Salvation Army helps one man get off the streets
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — While the city of Santa Cruz works to provide shelter for those living in the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park, there have been some who have found their way out of being homeless. It was a matter of not giving up, being willing to work...
