Deville man accused in 2013 death of his mom gets plea date

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
 5 days ago
A Deville man accused of killing his mother and dumping her body in a Grant Parish river in late September 2013 had a plea date set on Wednesday.

Anthony Lejune Deville, 46, was indicted on a second-degree murder charge in December 2013 by a Rapides Parish grand jury but was found incapable of standing trial in October 2014. He was sent to the East Louisiana State Hospital for treatment, where he stayed until December 2021.

On Wednesday, 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard set a plea date of Jan. 11, 2023. If the case is not resolved before or by that date, a trial date could be set for Deville.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office found the body of 61-year-old Paula Marlene Kimberlin at Lonnie’s Landing on the Little River on Oct. 1, 2013. According to a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office news release announcing Deville’s arrest, the body appeared to have been dumped into the water.

Investigators were not able to immediately identify the body.

Four days later, the Rapides Sheriff’s Office learned that the body might be Kimberlin. A deputy sent to her home on Hickory Grove Loop in Deville for a welfare check found what appeared to be a crime scene.

The home was just a few miles from where the body was found. Kimberlin, her car and her son, Deville, were missing.

A theft of a motor vehicle warrant was issued for Deville, and information put in the national crime database flagged him as a person of interest in his mother’s death. Two days later, on Oct. 6, 2013, he was arrested in Cooke County, Texas, which is north of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Another warrant, this one on a first-degree murder charge, was issued for Deville. He was extradited back to Rapides Parish.

The case is being prosecuted by Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Chris Maxwell. Deville is represented by attorney James Word II.

