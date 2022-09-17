ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

TrumpFailed
4d ago

trump supporters are willing to let anyone view our classified documents. they follow no laws. if it makes trump look bad it's against the law. how dumb are these Trump supporters? obviously poorly educated

Bonner
5d ago

It's hilarious that they've been trying to go after him for years. Only thing they have ever accomplish is making a complete fool of themselves.

Trumps Sharpie
4d ago

Hey Democrats, DOJ files emergency motion with 11th Circuit to stay Judge Cannon's special master order. First sentence proves DOJ still has willful misunderstanding of Presidential Records Act. Trump has statutory right to take and keep his presidential records, even classified. Your Resist Cult is stupid!

Business Insider

Trump didn't formally declassify Mar-a-Lago documents because he 'wanted these secrets to still have value,' legal analyst suggests

A legal analyst has weighed in on Trump's claim about having declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. She posited that Trump didn't formally declassify them so as to retain their value as secret files. Trump's claim amounts to an "incredibly damning admission," wrote former FBI agent Asha Rangappa. For weeks, former President...
POTUS
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
