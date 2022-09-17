trump supporters are willing to let anyone view our classified documents. they follow no laws. if it makes trump look bad it's against the law. how dumb are these Trump supporters? obviously poorly educated
It's hilarious that they've been trying to go after him for years. Only thing they have ever accomplish is making a complete fool of themselves.
Hey Democrats, DOJ files emergency motion with 11th Circuit to stay Judge Cannon's special master order. First sentence proves DOJ still has willful misunderstanding of Presidential Records Act. Trump has statutory right to take and keep his presidential records, even classified. Your Resist Cult is stupid!
Related
DOJ releases secret memo that recommended not charging Trump with obstruction of Mueller's Russia investigation
Former FBI official says Russian, Chinese, and Iranian spies could have tried to infiltrate Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Trump, who received hundreds of millions of dollars from his father's real estate empire, calls John Fetterman spoiled: 'He lived off his parents' money'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Trump didn't formally declassify Mar-a-Lago documents because he 'wanted these secrets to still have value,' legal analyst suggests
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
RNC cuts off Trump and makes him pay for his own lawyers in Mar-a-Lago documents mess: report
Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents
New York attorney general rejects Trump's settlement offer, perhaps clearing the way for a long-expected lawsuit, report says
IN THIS ARTICLE
Donald Trump boards a plane loaded with heavy file boxes two days after federal agents asked about missing documents in re-surfaced 2021 video
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump should be arrested 'promptly' after 'unlawfully taking' classified records: 'Did he sell them to America's adversaries?'
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Trump's former White House lawyer said the chance of him being indicted for inciting the Capitol riot is 'very high'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump Lawyer Seeks To Avoid Criminal Prosecution In Mar-A-Lago Case — But Expert Says His Client Has 'No Discipline'
Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?
Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 383