Parents of slain Assumption Parish teenager say they feel for suspect's parents

By Colin Campo, Daily Comet
 5 days ago
Hundreds showed up to pay their respects to a teenager who was killed in a shooting Sept. 10 in Thibodaux. Parents of the slain teen say they feel empathy for the suspect's family.

Bouquets of blue flowers surrounded the casket of Jairen Michael Cole, the 15-year-old who was shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. To the left of the arraignments was a large blanket with an image of Cole smiling with two earbuds visible and a football and basketball at his sides.

The pianist at Nelson Chapel, Napoleonville, 217 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., played a slow, somber song as congregants gathered. The tune rose in pitch and tempo until the roughly 200 attendees began swaying and clapping. A guitar and drum joined in, and the song became "Every Praise."

Cole's life was both mourned and celebrated with music, poetry and scripture.

The parents grieved the loss of their son, but they also said they had pity for the parents of the suspects because the legal system would claim their children as well.

"My heart goes out to the other parents. I wish I could hug them," said Ceari Goudy Lewis, Cole's mother. "Just as I lost a child, they will lose their child, you know, at the same time."

Thibodaux Police arrested a 12-year-old Wednesday on a charge of principal to second-degree murder, police said. A day earlier, police arrested a 15-year-old on a charge of second-degree murder. Both are being held in the Lafourche Parish juvenile detention center in connection with the weekend shooting death of Cole.

Police have not released the names of the suspects, or motives. The investigation is ongoing.

She said the tragedy will forever change the children's lives, and she knows that will not be easy for the other parents. Cole's father, Frank Cole III, also said it would be hard on the other family. He said his son didn't deserve this kind of ending, because he wasn't raised around guns or violence.

"Well you know if he was living that way, or maybe you don't see different you know, but your family don't live that way, so you wouldn't figure he'd have to die that way," Frank said.

Cole was remembered as a young man who brought joy everywhere he went. Lewis said he had a smile that was infectious, and as she described it she pointed to the image she chose for the service's program. She called Cole her bookworm because he loved to read and tell her facts he picked up from what he read. According to Lewis, he was a 4.0 student for many years and at one point, when he began to play football at Assumption High, his grades began to slip. He quit the team to focus on school.

"He started playing football there for a while, but you know, his grades got away, so he said he was going to focus on the grades," she said. "You know, he needed to get back on track."

