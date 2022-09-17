Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Quality start Tuesday
Cease allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Tuesday. Cease limited the damage to an Austin Hedges sacrifice fly in the second inning despite allowing more than five or more baserunners for a third straight start. Cease has logged quality starts in four of his last five outings and still appears to be one of the best pitchers in the American League, though he's faded a bit from his midseason peak. The right-hander owns a 2.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 217:71 K:BB through 173 innings across 30 starts. He's tentatively set for a favorable home start versus the Tigers in his next outing.
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Steps out of lineup
Donovan is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in San Diego, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Donovan is 5-for-37 over his past 11 games and will take a seat for Wednesday's contest. Tommy Edman will shift to second base while Paul DeJong starts at shortstop.
Giants' Trevor Hildenberger: Activated, heads to Triple-A
Hildenberger (undisclosed) was reinstated from Double-A Richmond's 60-day injured list Friday and was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento. Hildenberger, who had been sidelined all season before making one rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Aug. 5 and another at Single-A San Jose on Sept. 11, finally looks to be healthy again. He'll look to end the injury-plagued campaign on a high note at Triple-A with the hope of earning another minor-league deal with the Giants or another organization heading into 2023.
Dodgers' Trea Turner: Exits game early
Turner left the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against Arizona early after being hit in the back by a throw from Miguel Vargas in the fifth inning, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. Turner initially stayed in the game after being struck by the throw, but eventually Hanser Alberto had to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reds' Spencer Steer: Dealing with eye issue
Steer was removed from Wednesday's lineup against the Red Sox due to an eye infection, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Steer was scratched from the lineup a few hours prior to the start of Wednesday's game, but it's possible that he'll be available off the bench. The 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now.
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Hopes to begin taking swings soon
Suarez (finger) saw a hand specialist in Arizona on Monday and hopes to begin taking swings off a tee and in the batting cage at some point this week, the Associated Press reports. Suarez suffered a small fracture in the tip of his right index finger Friday against the Angels...
Jalen Hill, former UCLA basketball player, dies at 22
Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill has died at age 22, his family confirmed Tuesday on social media. Hill made 77 starts with the Bruins in three seasons from 2018-21. Hill's family said he went missing while in Costa Rica, and they recently learned of his passing. "We realize that...
