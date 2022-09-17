Boom! 10 game-day, pregame predictions: California Sept. 16 edition

Ever watch the college and NFL pregame shows? With the endless analysts? Giving their endless predictions that randomly come to fruition?

Those ladies and gents get paid lots of money to produce those "expert" opinions.

So, why not us? Me? The high school game. Not encouraging gambling here. Just for flat out fun and talking/debate points heading to your local game. Great week to do it. Tons of great cross-sectional games.

Check out Lance Smith's Games of the Week previews here: South and North .

Here's 10 random predictions. Boom!

1. Folsom at Pittsburg. The Northern California Game of the Week. Winner: Folsom. Score: 31-28. Late of OT FG by Jake Tremain. Boom!

2. Ayala at Chino Hills. No. 2 SoCal GOW. Winner: Ayala. Score: Not sure, more than 60 points total. Boom!

3. Archbishop Riordan-San Francisco at Sacred Heart Prep-Atherton (Saturday). No. 10 NorCal GOW. Winner: Riordan. Score: 28-14. Freshman Riordan QB Michael Mitchell Jr. three more TD passes. Boom!

4. Rancho Cotate-Rohert Park at Vanden-Fairfield. No. 7 NorCal GOW. Winner: Rancho Cotate. Score: 34-28. Liam Keaney to Cal-bound Sailasa Vadrawale hard to beat. Even against the defending 3-AA state champs and undefeated Vikings, led by Tre Dimes (best QB name around). Boom!

5. Rancho Cucamonga at JSerra Catholic. No. 3 SoCal GOW. Winner: JSerra. Score: Not sure. Under 35 points total. Boom!

6. Serra-Gardena at Oaks Christian. No. 4 SoCal GOW. Winner: Serra. Score: Who knows? Though certainly encouraged to throw and kick away from nation's fastest football player Rodrick Pleasant, he's still gonna score twice. Boom!

7. De La Salle-Concord at Cathedral Catholic-San Diego. No. 8 SoCal GOW. Also a NorCal game considering foe. Winner: De La Salle. Score: 2 8-21. Cathedral Catholic's killer schedule will pay off in end. Boom!

8. Menlo-Atherton at Del Oro-Loomis. No. 6 NorCal GOW. I'd put this No. 2 in NorCal. Winner: Menlo-Atherton. Score: 38-35. Someone other than Jurrion Dickey gonna score the game-winner for M-A. Boom!

9. Buchanan-Clovis at San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno. No. 2 NorCal GOW. Wait, maybe this is my second favorite game of the week. Winner: Buchanan. Score: See No. 8, 38-35. Buchanan QB Jayden Mandal has Player of the Year look. Boom!

10. Santa Margarita at Los Alamitos. No. 1 SoCal GOW. Winner: Los Alamitos. Score: Los Alamitos 69, Santa Margarita 49. Damian Henderson will rush for 303 yards and five touchdowns. OK, so this was Thursday night (see video above) but I had to get one correct. Boom!