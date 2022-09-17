‘The Menu’ Review: Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy in a Restaurant Thriller That Gives Foodie Culture the Slicing and Dicing It Deserves

Read full article on original website
‘Harry did not spit on Chris’: Olivia Wilde addresses viral video rumour from Don’t Worry Darling premiere
Olivia Wilde addressed the rumour surrounding Harry Styles “spitting” on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival.During Wednesday’s (21 September) appearance on The Late Show, the Don’t Worry Darling director set the record straight by saying that “Harry did not spit on Chris”.“I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can,” she added.Earlier this month, a brief yet puzzling interaction between Styles and Pine at the Venice Film Festival went viral on social media.Styles and Pine were at the Venice screening of Don’t Worry Darling with co-stars including lead actor Florence Pugh...
Daniel Craig honors his James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli at the 2022 Pioneer Dinner
While Daniel Craig left his James Bond character behind in 2021's No Time To Die, he donned a tuxedo once again to honor producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Craig, 54, was all smiles while posing with Wilson, 80, and Broccoli, 62, who have produced the James Bond movies since 1995, at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's 2022 Pioneer Dinner, held at the Beverly Hilton.
Mini Dachshund's Adorable Obsession With a Chicken Is Too Cute to Miss
You never know who your pup is going to befriend. It might be a child on the playground, the mailman, or even another animal. The latter is the exact scenario that one mini-Dachshund found herself in when she met a chicken — and now her owner is calling her "obsessed."
