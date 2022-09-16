ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers vs. Temple: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

By Kyle Fisher
 5 days ago

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights play the Temple Owls on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. ET, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Rutgers is off to a 2-0 start for the second consecutive season after a dominating victory in Week 2 over an FCS opponent in Wagner. The Scarlet Knights were victorious 66-7 over the Seahawks. They were able to clean up some of the sloppy penalties and mistakes that led to their very tight Week 1 matchup against Boston College. Now they face off with the Temple Owls, a program they have a long history with , in a Week 3 tilt. The Scarlet Knights will look to match their start 3-0 start from 2021.

Temple is not much of a threat to prevent that from happening. They do sit at 1-1 on the season, but the expectations aren’t high on Broad Street in 2022. The Owls have not done much on offense this season. Defensively, they have been very strong on third down – holding opposing teams to a 16 percent conversion rate. Regardless, this should be a nice afternoon and come Sunday evening, the Knights should be 3-0.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, September 17, 2022
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (BTN), ESPN+
  • Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch here )

Rutgers at Temple injury report:

Rutgers:

  • TE Matt Alaimo – Questionable (Undisclosed), DL Mohamed Toure – Out for season (knee), QB Noah Vedral – Questionable (Undisclosed), LB Moses Walker – Out for season (knee), RB Aaron Young – Questionable (Undisclosed)

Temple:

  • TE David Martin-Robinson – Questionable (Undisclosed)

Players to watch:

Al-Shadee Salaam (Rutgers – RB): Salaam was the Rutgers Wire player of the game on offense in Week 1 due to his impact on the go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter. In his first two collegiate games, the true freshman has two touchdowns on 13 carries, accumulating 122 yards on the ground. He has also added three catches for 43 yards so far this season.

Johnny Langan (Rutgers – TE): Langan is a former quarterback turned tight end. The New Jersey native has been a jack-of-all-trades for the Scarlet Knights, showing flashes in every aspect of the offense. Through two weeks, Langan has three receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown, seven rushes for 42 yards, and has thrown one pass that resulted in a 43 yard touchdown.

