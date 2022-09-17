ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Puppy's First Time Trying Sparkling Water Has Internet in Stitches: "Spicy"

The internet has been left in stitches after a video was uploaded showing a dog and a puppy trying sparkling water. In a viral video shared on TikTok, which can be seen here, two dogs can be seen tasting the bubbly water from a small container. Stephanie Wagner, from Saskatchewan,...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy