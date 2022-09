MOUNT VERNON — A blackberry pie baked by 96-year-old Elma Johnson brought in $60,000 on Sept. 10 at the Hospice of the Northwest Foundation’s annual Ports of Call Gala and Auction.

Johnson has been baking pies for the auction since 2011. To date, they have brought in about $170,000 for Hospice of the Northwest, said foundation Stewardship and Annual Fund Manager Jennifer Pitner.