Atkins, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Save CR Heritage marks 10 year anniversary with walking tour

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Save Cedar Rapids Heritage is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a walking tour of of historical cedar rapids buildings, outlining why those buildings should stay standing. Cedar Rapids Historian Mark Stoffer Hunter will take tour-goers back in time during this one-night-only event on Friday, Sept....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City Climate Fest returns Sept. 21 - Sept 24

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa city Climate fest is returning with several events across Iowa City from September 21 through September 24. Spread across four days and seven different locations, Climate Fest will celebrate all the ways Iowa City residents, businesses, and organizations are taking action to address climate change.
IOWA CITY, IA
Atkins, IA
Iowa Society
cbs2iowa.com

$12K, 5 Schools and 114 trees planting roots in Marshalltown

This week the Marshalltown Community School District will be planting 114 trees at five schools with a $12,000 grant from Trees Forever’s Planting Hope grant program. Monday afternoon kicked off the tree planting project. Trees Forever leadership, Wright Foundation for Sustainability and Innovation leadership (who’s funding Planting Hope) and...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
cbs2iowa.com

No firm date for the opening of the new Marion Public Library

Tuesday the Marion Public Library says it is unable to set an opening date until they have a better timeline on construction. In a Facebook post the library says they are facing construction delays and supply shortages that are beyond the control of the facility. They say the Library Board...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

City of Cedar Rapids accepting applications for Snow Buddies

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Cedar Rapids will begin accepting need-based applications for its Snow Buddies snow removal program this week. Applications open on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 8 a.m. The Snow Buddies program pairs residents in need of assistance with volunteers who help...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Records smashed by rare late-September heat

The four-main climate sites in eastern Iowa all tied or broke records Tuesday as rate late-September heat took over fueled by a gusty southwest wind. All records stood for more than 90 years, with some as many as 127 years. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City broke the record by three...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

The Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade Route

MARION, Iowa — The Marion police department wants to make commuters aware that The Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade Route will completely close a significant section of 10th Street, 29th Avenue, 3rd Street, and Barrington Parkway, from 5-6:30 pm, Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. Lengthy delays are expected and commuting motorists are...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Recovery Community Center opens in Linn County

Cedar Rapids — Linn County's Recovery Community Center (LCRCC) held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their official opening Wednesday evening. LCRCC is led by Crush of Iowa, which provides support to people effected by substance use disorders in recovery. The center opened in June and just finished their 90...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Kickoff to Kinnick 5K is Saturday in Iowa City

The Kickoff to Kinnick 5K race will take place Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The race begins near Carver Hawkeye Arena and ends at the 50 yard line of Kinnick Stadium. The course will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will take runners and walkers along the following...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Update: Collins Road construction postponed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The City of Cedar Rapids has announced that this work has been postponed. Beginning Thursday, September 22, 2022, Collins Road NE will be reduced to one lane in both directions at the intersection of Northland Avenue for median improvements. Additionally, left turns will not be...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Transit Announces Fare Changes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Transit, which operates the public bus service throughout the city, will resume fare collection with updated fares on Monday, Sept. 26. Passengers may ride the bus using a bus pass, a participating school ID, exact cash, a Free Fare ID Card, or a blue ticket. More information is available below, as well as at CityofCR.com/Transit and by calling 319-286-5573.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Horse-drawn buggy hit by car north of Kalona

JOHNON COUNTY, Iowa — A horse-drawn buggy was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning just northwest of Kalona. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says both the buggy and vehicle were heading east on 540 Street Southwest. The driver of the vehicle told the sheriff's office his vision was obstructed by the glare of the sun, causing him to collide into the buggy.
KALONA, IA

