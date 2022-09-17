Read full article on original website
Save CR Heritage marks 10 year anniversary with walking tour
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Save Cedar Rapids Heritage is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a walking tour of of historical cedar rapids buildings, outlining why those buildings should stay standing. Cedar Rapids Historian Mark Stoffer Hunter will take tour-goers back in time during this one-night-only event on Friday, Sept....
Iowa City Climate Fest returns Sept. 21 - Sept 24
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa city Climate fest is returning with several events across Iowa City from September 21 through September 24. Spread across four days and seven different locations, Climate Fest will celebrate all the ways Iowa City residents, businesses, and organizations are taking action to address climate change.
New special mobility bikes make playground more fun & equitable for some Eastern Iowa kids
Cedar Rapids — A group of local kids are getting more access to the first all-inclusive playground in Cedar Rapids. Variety Star Playground at Noelridge Park is built for kids with special needs in mind. It helps them gain strength and independence, while getting equitable access to play and...
Preps underway for 100th Anniversary of Czech Goulash Day at St. Wenceslaus Church
Sunday, September 25th marks the centennial of Czech Goulash Day at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids Czech Village. The festival, featuring Czech goulash and kolaches, live entertainment and more, has overcome challenges to stay alive for the past 100 years. Parishioners started preparing Tuesday morning by cutting vegetables...
$12K, 5 Schools and 114 trees planting roots in Marshalltown
This week the Marshalltown Community School District will be planting 114 trees at five schools with a $12,000 grant from Trees Forever’s Planting Hope grant program. Monday afternoon kicked off the tree planting project. Trees Forever leadership, Wright Foundation for Sustainability and Innovation leadership (who’s funding Planting Hope) and...
No firm date for the opening of the new Marion Public Library
Tuesday the Marion Public Library says it is unable to set an opening date until they have a better timeline on construction. In a Facebook post the library says they are facing construction delays and supply shortages that are beyond the control of the facility. They say the Library Board...
City of Cedar Rapids accepting applications for Snow Buddies
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Cedar Rapids will begin accepting need-based applications for its Snow Buddies snow removal program this week. Applications open on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 8 a.m. The Snow Buddies program pairs residents in need of assistance with volunteers who help...
Records smashed by rare late-September heat
The four-main climate sites in eastern Iowa all tied or broke records Tuesday as rate late-September heat took over fueled by a gusty southwest wind. All records stood for more than 90 years, with some as many as 127 years. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City broke the record by three...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Soul and Blues Festival road closures announced in Iowa City
The City will close multiple streets Friday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, for the Soul and Blues Festival. The annual music and culture festival organized by the Summer of the Arts brings a score of musicians to Downtown Iowa City for a two-day event. For more information about...
Preparing for disasters: CRFD offers one-on-one help at events this week
September is National Preparedness Month and the Cedar Rapids Fire Department has put together a week of events to help the community learn to be better prepared for disasters. The pop-up event is part of the city's P.A.C.T. program, or Prepare, Act, Train and Communicate. P.A.C.T. is a City-wide program...
Independence junior, senior high students spend homecoming day of service in cemetery
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Three buses roll onto a small gravel sideroad. You can hear the children's raised voices before the doors even slide open. Dewey Hupke directs the lead bus where to stop, before climbing aboard and letting out a commanding whistle. "Sit down, please,"...
The Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade Route
MARION, Iowa — The Marion police department wants to make commuters aware that The Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade Route will completely close a significant section of 10th Street, 29th Avenue, 3rd Street, and Barrington Parkway, from 5-6:30 pm, Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. Lengthy delays are expected and commuting motorists are...
Recovery Community Center opens in Linn County
Cedar Rapids — Linn County's Recovery Community Center (LCRCC) held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their official opening Wednesday evening. LCRCC is led by Crush of Iowa, which provides support to people effected by substance use disorders in recovery. The center opened in June and just finished their 90...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Kickoff to Kinnick 5K is Saturday in Iowa City
The Kickoff to Kinnick 5K race will take place Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The race begins near Carver Hawkeye Arena and ends at the 50 yard line of Kinnick Stadium. The course will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will take runners and walkers along the following...
Work begins to replace Bever Park playground in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Work has started to replace a playground that has been in use in Cedar Rapids for over two decades. The Bever Park playground is being removed Monday to make way for a new one. The city says a replacement is necessary to...
Update: Collins Road construction postponed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The City of Cedar Rapids has announced that this work has been postponed. Beginning Thursday, September 22, 2022, Collins Road NE will be reduced to one lane in both directions at the intersection of Northland Avenue for median improvements. Additionally, left turns will not be...
Cedar Rapids Transit Announces Fare Changes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Transit, which operates the public bus service throughout the city, will resume fare collection with updated fares on Monday, Sept. 26. Passengers may ride the bus using a bus pass, a participating school ID, exact cash, a Free Fare ID Card, or a blue ticket. More information is available below, as well as at CityofCR.com/Transit and by calling 319-286-5573.
Horse-drawn buggy hit by car north of Kalona
JOHNON COUNTY, Iowa — A horse-drawn buggy was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning just northwest of Kalona. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says both the buggy and vehicle were heading east on 540 Street Southwest. The driver of the vehicle told the sheriff's office his vision was obstructed by the glare of the sun, causing him to collide into the buggy.
Closures on C Avenue / Blairs Ferry Road next week for Lindale Trail Extension Project
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — There will be big impacts on the roads in northeast Cedar Rapids for the Lindale Trail Extension Project starting next week. Pavement, utility, signal and pedestrian work continues to move forward on the project. Upcoming road closures along C Avenue NE and...
SPECIAL REPORT: IA organizations help break barriers for refugees to find employment
DES MOINES, Iowa — April 2022 marks the day, IowaWorks partners with the Bureau of Refugee Services, to create a program assisting refugee's search for employment. "When we come to here this very difficult for us," says Sarah Qadery an Afghan refugee living in Central Iowa. Driving from one...
