ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 8

RS15
4d ago

maybe Washington needs to be tougher on crime and drugs instead of taking the liberal way of punishing no one. Washington needs a change of leadership.

Reply
17
Liza Richey
1d ago

look into these cartels for human trafficking! you can only sell drugs once...people can be sold & resold

Reply
3
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Law enforcement moves on Mexican cartel

YAKIMA – The Yakima Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently moved in on the New Generation Jalisco Cartel which law enforcement says are smuggling narcotics from Mexico into the United States. On Sept. 9, two federal search warrants were served...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Review restoration hearing for suspected Fred Meyer gunman pushed back

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — New developments in the suspected Fred Meyer gunman's case will not be revealed for another two weeks. On Wednesday in Benton County Superior Court, a judge pushed back Aaron Christopher Kelly's review restoration hearing to Oct. 12. Kelly is facing charges for Premeditated First Degree...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
KIMA TV

Lucian case detectives get about 5 tip calls every day, YPD says

YAKIMA—It’s been more than a week since 4-year-old Lucian went missing. Today, we’re finding out from police what they’re doing in their investigation right now. Police say they continue to investigate tips and leads they’ve received from the Sheriff’s Office and from community members.
YAKIMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

The Yakima County Jail Booked In 25+ People This Weekend

The Yakima County Jail was super busy this weekend with the Yakima Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office departments fighting crime and arresting people for all sorts of unlawful stuff. The criminal offenses that got nearly 30 folks locked up this weekend ran the gamut of everything from driving without license misdemeanors to the most bizarre violations like getting caught possessing drugs while locked up IN JAIL, which happens to be a felony.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cartel#Homeland Security#Mexico#Firearms
KIMA TV

Victim survives drive-by shooting in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE -- Police confirm at person riding in a car was shot in a drive-by in Sunnyside Monday. The victim was driving west on Van Belle Road when another car passed and the occupants fired multiple shots into the car. Police say the victim is not gang affiliated and doesn't...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
KIMA TV

A large portion of Yakima's land possibly contaminated with lead arsenates

YAKIMA -- State health officials say Yakima is one of the worst areas for lead arsenate contamination, which can cause long-term health issues for young kids. "We're most concerned about those really young children and infants especially that are formula fed," Laura Johnson, with the State Department of Health, said.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KIMA TV

Yakima County had worst turnout for counties in primary election

Yakima County had the worst turnout of all counties in Washington for the 2022 primary election. Only 31% t of registered voters in Yakima County sent in their ballots for the primary election. Along with that, only 12% of voters with Spanish surnames voted in the primary. Yakima County commissioner...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots

The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

YPD searching for suspects after 3 dead in drive-by and crash

YAKIMA -- Yakima police are looking for the subjects responsible for the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman. Police say a drive by shooting occurred at S. 1st St and E Yakima Ave late Friday night. Two vehicles were stopped at a red light when an exchange of gunfire occurred,...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy