The Indianola boys golf team took home a first place finish at their home meet, the first annual Steve Spray Invitational at the Indianola Golf and Country Club Monday afternoon, shooting a team score of 289 and earning the top three individual spots. Preston Bily earned a first place finish for the Indians carding a 71, narrowly edging out teammate Jackson Buchanan on the tiebreaker who placed 2nd also with a 71, while two other Indians were in the top five, Jackson Overton shot a 72 to place 3rd and Willie Nelson shot a 75 to tie for 5th. Head coach Anthony Gallagher tells KNIA Sports the Indians are a team that continually pushes each other, and that shows when they can all be near the top of several tournaments. The Indians will next golf tomorrow at Copper Creek Golf Course in Pleasant Hill.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO