Norwalk’s Mauro wins girls race at Newton; Dehmer gets 500th dig in Warrior VB sweep
Breelie Mauro’s first-place finish in cross country and Grace Dehmer’s 500th career volleyball dig highlighted a successful Tuesday for Norwalk Community athletics. The Warrior cross country teams both placed second on a hot afternoon at the Steve McDermott Newton Cardinal Invite at Maytag Park. Then on Tuesday night, the Warrior volleyball team improved to 4-0 in the Little Hawkeye Conference with a 3-0 sweep of Grinnell.
Pella Christian Volleyball Hosting Newton Tonight
After going a perfect 6-0 en route to winning the North Mahaska Invitational on Saturday, the Pella Christian volleyball team returns home tonight to host Newton in a Little Hawkeye Conference showdown. With the six wins this weekend, the Eagles enter tonight’s contest with a 12-8 overall record. One of...
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Pella Christian Cross Country Girls – September 21st, 2022
The Pella Christian girls cross country team continued their fantastic season over the last week, winning the Lynnville-Sully meet, and nearly winning the PCM meet. Junior Jaclyn Holmes and freshman Bailey Vos have been leading the way for the Eagles and they join the Radio Sports Page to talk about their recent success among other things.
Central Adds New Men’s Basketball Assistants
Head Coach Joe Steinkamp has added a pair of assistants to his Central College men’s basketball coaching staff. Jacob Bennett will serve as the junior varsity coach. An Iowa State University graduate, Bennett served as the ninth-grade coach at Newton High School for the past two seasons. He also is a 5th grade social studies teacher in Newton.
Eagles and Mustangs Cross Country Teams Compete in PCM Invitational
The Pella Christian and PCM cross country teams ran in the PCM Invitational Monday. The #11 ranked Eagles boys cross country team dominated the meet bring home the team title and the top four finishes in the race, while the Mustangs came in 4th. Pella Christian’s #14 ranked individual boys runner Kaden Van Wyngarden continued his impressive steak, winning his third consecutive race with a time of 18:11.59. Ben Gosselink (20:12.44), Tysen DeVries (20:29.45), and Deacon Branderhorst (20:35.13) were 2nd, 3rd, and 4th respectively. The Mustangs were led in the meet by Coby DeRaad in 18th place (21:22.98), while Carson Taylor came in 36th (23:32.34) and Charlie Ford came in 40th (24:11.91).
At The Top: Pella Boys, Girls Cross Country Teams Both #1
While there are still several weeks to decide who will ultimately win the state cross country meets in late October, both teams from Pella are being recognized for their past week of remarkable success. The Dutch are now both #1 in Class 3A in the latest rankings compiled by the...
Pleasantville Volleyball Heads to Madrid; Cross Country Running at EBF
The Pleasantville volleyball and cross country teams both hit the road tonight. The Trojans volleyball squad heads to Madrid, while the cross country teams will run in the EBF Invitational. The volleyball team is coming off of a 3-4 week, that began by splitting a triangular at Southeast Warren with...
Indianola Boys Golf Wins Home Meet
The Indianola boys golf team took home a first place finish at their home meet, the first annual Steve Spray Invitational at the Indianola Golf and Country Club Monday afternoon, shooting a team score of 289 and earning the top three individual spots. Preston Bily earned a first place finish for the Indians carding a 71, narrowly edging out teammate Jackson Buchanan on the tiebreaker who placed 2nd also with a 71, while two other Indians were in the top five, Jackson Overton shot a 72 to place 3rd and Willie Nelson shot a 75 to tie for 5th. Head coach Anthony Gallagher tells KNIA Sports the Indians are a team that continually pushes each other, and that shows when they can all be near the top of several tournaments. The Indians will next golf tomorrow at Copper Creek Golf Course in Pleasant Hill.
Pride of Indianola Marching Band Competing Saturday
The Pride of Indianola Marching Band competition season is heating up, including a pair of performances this weekend with the Log Cabin Days Parade and the North Central Iowa Marching Invitational. Band Director Mike Richardson tells KNIA News they have done movie-themed shows over the last several years, and wanted...
Central College Dutch Fall Sports Update 9-20-22
Stringing together consecutive American Rivers Conference wins, the Central College women’s tennis team was victorious 8-1 over Buena Vista University Monday afternoon. Central (3-2, 2-2 conference) handed the Beavers (0-7, 0-3 conference) a 43rd straight loss in the series between the two teams. The Dutch won both doubles matches that were played and won four of the five singles matches. The Beavers only had five players and forfeited at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles. Jenna Hernandez was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 3 singles and an 8-5 winner at No. 2 doubles with Alex Griggs. Griggs won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Brianna Lindstrom also won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles and Alli Kreider won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 5 singles. Madi Whalen, and Jennifer Larson won 8-5 at No. 2 doubles.
Central College Dutch Sunday Results
Central Powers Past Illinois College in Women’s Soccer. Another big offensive performance by the Central College women’s soccer team secured a 4-0 victory over Illinois College Sunday afternoon. The Dutch (4-2-1) finished off an unbeaten week, outscoring their opponents 12-0 in a trio of matches. All four Dutch...
KNIA Radio and Simpson College Partner for Storm Surge Live Show
Tonight is the first show of the 2022 fall version of the KNIA and Simpson College partnership show Storm Surge, featuring all Simpson College fall and winter athletics. Storm Surge will have interviews with Athletic Director Marty Bell, a featured coach each week, and athletes from each sport, in addition to a highlight or history fact each week. The show is live at the Brickhouse on the downtown Indianola square each Monday night at 6pm.
2022 Homecoming King and Queen Crowned at Pella High School
Royalty has been crowned to kick off homecoming festivities at Pella High School. Jasmine Namminga and Kenson Fuller of the Class of 2023 will serve as homecoming queen and king through this Friday’s football game vs. Newton and dance scheduled that same evening. The rest of the court includes:
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Kai Ethell, Olivia Ramaeker, Hayden Hudson, Whitney McWilliams and Rhonda Douglas
Our guests on Let’s Talk Knoxville today are Kai Ethell, Olivia Ramaeker and Hayden Hudson all Knoxville High School students on the Student Senate and their sponsors Whitney McWilliams and Rhonda Douglas, about Homecoming. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
Several Statewide Records for Heat Broken Tuesdays
A late burst of summer broke many records across the state, according to the National Weather Service. Widespread highs in south central Iowa topped out in the mid-90s in the afternoon, with 95 in Knoxville and 94 in Pella — both broke the previous county high mark for September 20th of 93 set in 1940. Indianola’s observations are based on the Des Moines Airport, which hit 94 — breaking the previous high mark of 92 in 1908/1931, and this was the latest 94 degree-plus day in central Iowa since 1963.
Indianola Storm Siren Coverage Map
The Indianola and Warren County storm sirens underwent testing earlier this week, completing the expansion of the siren coverage area that took place in 2021. The sirens will now cover new territory east of Indianola on Highway 92 towards Pickard Park, and north of Indianola on Highway 65/69, in addition to new sirens placed on existing poles and two sirens remaining the same. Find a map to the coverage area above.
Mable Louise (Duncan) Evans
Memorial Services for Mable Louise (Duncan) Evans of Allen, Texas will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, September 23rd at Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00-2:00pm at the funeral Home.
Let’s Talk Indianola – School Board Recap
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Superintendent Ted Ihns about the most recent Indianola School Board meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Nancy Core Underwood
Funeral Services for Nancy Core Underwood of Jacksonville, Florida and formerly of Pleasantville will be held Saturday, September 24th at 11:00am at the Mason Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pleasantville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 am until service time. Online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Steve Douglas Allen
A service will be held September 24th for Steve Douglas Allen at 11:30am at the Lakeview Golf and Country Club in Chariton. A celebration of life will take place from 11:00am-4:00pm at the club. Memorials may be made in care of the family and will be designated at a later date.
