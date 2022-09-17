ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candidates to top Arizona election job to face off in debate

PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement will spar with the Democrat who helped oversee the 2020 election in Maricopa County Thursday evening as they both seek the state’s top election post. State Rep. Mark Finchem...
ARIZONA STATE
DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
State
New Mexico State
Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona left dozens of families stranded across Puerto Rico after smashing roads and bridges, with authorities still struggling to reach people four days after the storm smacked the U.S. territory, causing historic flooding. For now, government officials are working with religious groups, nonprofits...
ENVIRONMENT
NY WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Wyoming County in western New York... Northeastern Cattaraugus County in western New York... Southeastern Erie County in western New York... Southern Livingston County in...
BUFFALO, NY
Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
RENO, NV
Person
Mimi Stewart
CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THURSDAY TO. * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 11 PM Thursday to 5 PM PDT...
ENVIRONMENT

