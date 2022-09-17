Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 map mysteriously disappears from beta and players don’t know why
The beta weekend release for Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2 has seemingly gone off without a hitch, leaving fans questioning why a certain map has been removed from the map pool. Set in Singapore, Grand Prix was a map every fan was excited to zoom around on, however, it...
Where to find all Sunstone Fragments in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley is Disney’s answer to the open-world genre of games that have gained massive popularity in the last decade. With a huge world littered with tons of different activities, there is always something to do in the world of Dreamlight Valley. The game reintroduces a lot of...
When does the Worlds 2022 song release?
Each year, the League of Legends World Championship is celebrated with an official song that serves as the tournament’s anthem throughout its duration. This year, Riot Games is teaming up with Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Nas X in what could be the biggest Worlds song to date. League fans...
Here are all the new 2022 Spirit Blossom skins in League of Legends
“Old traditions make way for ancient magics, and in their wake the spirit realm begins to bloom,” according to League of Legends’ Spirit Blossom page. The summer might be ending in a couple of days, but vibrant, beautiful flowers have just started to flourish on Summoner’s Rift.
How to enter Diablo IV’s closed end game beta
The wait for Diablo IV continues, but more information regarding the game periodically gets released. With a September leak showing off 45 minutes worth of Diablo IV gameplay, fans of the franchise got to see what the latest addition to the series has to offer. Shortly after the leak, Blizzard...
Riot shows off Janna’s shiny new VFX update in League of Legends
Janna, the Storm’s Fury, is one of the original 40 champions released with League of Legends back in 2009. Over the years, she has, essentially, stayed the same champion that mainly saw visual updates and minor tweaks that would tone down her lane dominance. The only major change Janna received was this year’s update that shifted Janna’s early game power from Zephyr into Eye of the Storm.
How to get the SypherPK Icon Series Skin in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular games out today, drawing in millions of players and likely hundreds of content creators onto the island every year. Epic Games likes to celebrate its creators by giving them a unique spotlight as Icon skins inside the game. SypherPK is the latest content creator to get an Icon Skin, with the Outfit resembling him.
League player soaks up nostalgia by installing the game from old disc and it ends just how you’d expect
League of Legends oldies gather around and tell stories of floppy disks and dial-up internet—let’s relive all the old nostalgic memories from when we were youngins and tell stories new League kids don’t really want to hear. A League player has taken to Reddit to share and...
Where to find (and dig up) the Scientist’s research notes in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
One of the latest quests in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four tasks players with finding and digging up the Scientist’s stolen research notes. You’re going to need those notes if you want to help Jones and AMIE figure out just what’s going on around the island this season.
Blitzcrank could be rocketing up to the top lane and jungle with these buffs in League of Legends
Blitzcrank, the Great Steam Gollem, is one of the original 40 champions released with the original League of Legends. Infamous for his Rocket Grab ability, Blitzcrank has always been an incredibly valuable asset to a teamcomp due to pick potential. On top of that, Blitzcrank’s ultimate is, after minor tweaks in the previous seasons, a strong tool against heavy-shielding teamcomps. But more balance changes are coming to the game soon.
Apex Legends leaks point to Halloween LTM coming to beloved map for the first time
Dataminers have revealed new screenshots and information in Apex Legends‘ data that seem to indicate the return of a Halloween LTM in the next few weeks. After today’s game update, which brought a handful of balance changes and initialized the Beast of Prey event, dataminers found evidence of a new map that indicates a return to the “After Dark” maps of past Fight or Fright events. Content creator KralRindo shared a screenshot of a map that they claim is called Olympus After Dark. The screenshot shows the map’s Medusa vines stretching beyond the Icarus carrier onto the Hammond Labs POI and beyond. It also includes a large red moon shining behind Olympus and a new Revenant banner that is replacing Pathfinder’s boxing banner.
How to Get to the Tonight Show & Rockefeller Center in Fortnite Creative
Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world right now, drawing in millions of players every year to the island. While Fortnite is known to partner with some of the biggest brands, it also provides a platform for creators and brands to work together to create something without Epic Games. For instance, The Tonight Show is hosting a recreation of its studios with a Creative level. Now that the recreation of Rockefeller Center has been created in Fortnite, many fans are eager to hop into the new level.
Who is Sliker? What to know about the controversial Twitch streamer
While he wasn’t the most widely-known streamer prior to the scamming controversy that emerged on the Livestream Fails subreddit, it’s now difficult to find someone who hasn’t heard about Sliker. The U.K. content creator has been around for a couple of years, and at his peak, he maintained several thousand subscribers on Twitch.
How to pick up items while sliding in Fortnite
Fortnite is a mechanically intensive battle royale that forces you to think on your feet, continuously fix your mistakes, and adapt to the unpredictable meta. All this is largely due to the fact that Epic regularly updates the game in line with the community’s wishes to keep the game fresh, novel, and exciting for everyone.
How to evolve the EvoChrome Burst Rifle in Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is finally here and it’s brought the all-consuming Chrome with it. Players are currently testing out the new mechanics before the liquid has a chance to spread across the island. Everything that Chrome touches takes on a new form, and that seems to be the case with the weapons on the island as well.
Lost in patch notes: Riot appears to forget to include League champion that hasn’t received love for 8 patches
Patch 12.18, or rather the 2022 Worlds patch, went live yesterday. As it’s tradition, Riot Games shared patch notes detailing the balance changes, bug fixes, and system changes. Although this is normally a rather straightforward process, this time around, the devs forgot to include a champion that hasn’t received love for eight patches straight. Nasus, who was mentioned in the patch highlights section, was completely omitted from the patch notes leaving us wondering if the buffs are actually live or not.
MTG The Ruinous Powers Warhammer 40k precon decklist and strategy
Four new Commander preconstructed decks are releasing on Oct. 7 as a part of the Universes Beyond Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 collaboration. Each deck focuses on one of the many iconic factions from the tabletop miniatures game, bringing new cards and gameplay styles to Magic’s biggest casual format.
Seer’s passive used to make enemies hear a terrifying heartbeat in their head, says Apex Legends designer
A Respawn designer has drawn the curtain back on early versions of Seer’s controversial passive in Apex Legends and why they’ve chosen to leave it the way it is for the time being. During a Reddit AMA featuring senior game designer Eric Canavese and lead game designer Devan...
Where is No Sweat Insurance in Fortnite?
Fortnite’s newest season has just started, with players hopping into the battle royale en masse to take on The Herald and the antagonizing Chrome. Many of the island’s existing inhabitants have remained after the update and can still be found around the map. The No Sweat Insurance representative can also be found on the island telling players he won’t be covering Chrome damages.
These are the best weapons in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
The Call of Duty franchise returns to the modern-day era with Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was a soft reboot of the MW sub-franchise within the CoD series. The timeline and storyline in MW can be tough to follow, but there’s one constant that...
