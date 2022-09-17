ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickels for Know How Referendum set for Nov. 17

By Staff report
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 5 days ago

JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Nickels for Know How Referendum will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The polling location is at the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Ashe County Center, located at 134 Law Enforcement Drive, Suite 202 in Jefferson.

The referendum is being held to let users and producers of feed or fertilizer decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment program. This program has been in place since 1948, and the law requires that a new referendum be held every six years.

A 2/3 favorable vote will mean that growers are willing to continue to assess themselves to support agricultural research and education. The assessment is fifteen cents per hundred pounds on feed and fertilizer produced in North Carolina.

The funds, about $1.4 million annually, are collected by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and then allocated by the NC Carolina Agricultural Foundation, Inc.’s 148 volunteer Board of Directors to support agricultural research and extension projects at North Carolina State University benefitting agriculture in North Carolina.

For more information on the referendum, please call the NC Cooperative Extension, Ashe County Center at (336) 846-5850.

