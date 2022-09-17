Read full article on original website
Three questions to monitor ahead of IU men's basketball media day
The unofficial start of Indiana men's basketball's quest for a title-minded 2022 season begins Thursday afternoon during its preseason media day. Although the Hoosiers' competitive 2022-23 schedule doesn't begin until Nov. 7, Thursday's media day should give fans a clearer idea of what they can expect from the team this season.
wrtv.com
Indiana University to allow beer sales at home basketball games
BLOOMINGTON — For the first time, Indiana Hoosiers basketball fans and visiting fans will be to have a beer as they cheer on their team in person. Following the trend of other IU Athletics events, beer will be sold at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season. Beer sales began at Indiana University football games in 2019. Sales began at IU baseball, softball and soccer within the past year.
thedailyhoosier.com
College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein calls IU basketball a 2023 Final Four dark horse
Can Indiana return to the Final Four for the first time in 21 years?. Well known national college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein believes it isn’t out of the question. Rothstein named five dark horse candidates to reach the 2023 Final Four, and added to an offseason full of optimistic outlooks for IU when he included the Hoosiers as one of his picks.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The Great Attica-Covington "War" of 1846 & How It Came to Be Due to the Weather
July 23-29, 1846 saw the peak heatwave in the 1846 Summer. However, dryness was dominant in the Summer with the bursts of heat. In Rapin Andrews weather observations near Fort Wayne, he recorded 87 in April, 100 in June & 102 in July (highest temperature of all his records 1839-1873).
WTHI
Dancing with the Vincennes Stars fundraiser to benefit Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse is a safe place for people with severe mental illness to recover, connect with others and build confidence. The Clubhouse opened its doors in November 2020. As memberships continue to grow, the clubhouse is outgrowing its current space on 7th Street...
Illinois man flown to Indianapolis following Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Illinois man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries following a motorcycle crash on US 41. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash happened around 3:29 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 on US 41 near the Sugar Mill Creek bridge just north of SR 47. […]
freedom929.com
BUS TRIP SEATS GOING FAST
(OLNEY) The Farm Bureaus in Richland, Lawrence, Wabash, and Wayne Counties are hosting a bus trip to attend this fall’s Covered Bridge Festival in Bridgeton, Indiana, on Thursday, October 20th, four weeks from this Thursday. There will be only two pickup sites early that morning : on the east side of the square in Albion leaving at 6:00 and at the Rural King parking lot in Olney leaving at 6:30. After the event, the bus will stop for supper at the Golden Corral in Terre Haute. Cost is $35 for Farm Bureau members, $45 for non-members. Seats are limited. Contact any of the four Farm Bureau offices as soon as possible to reserve a seat or two (Olney / 393-4116 : Lawrenceville / 943-2640 : Mt. Carmel / 262-5865 : Fairfield / 842-3342). For more on the Festival, go to coveredridges.com/covered-bridge…/bridgeton.
One person injured after a sideswipe on I-70
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was injured after a crash near mile marker 4 on I-70 in Vigo County. According to Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, a two-passenger car was going eastbound near mile marker 4 when that vehicle sideswiped another vehicle. Ames said one vehicle struck the guardrail on […]
wamwamfm.com
Two Vehicle Accident Near North Side School
A two-vehicle accident occurred near State Road 57 and Viola Avenue in Washington. The police report advises that one person has an arm injury, and one vehicle was reported to have heavy front-end damage. The driver of one of the vehicles was transported by ambulance to DCH to be treated...
Driver followed Kokomo man’s truck for 50 miles after hit-and-run crash on I-69
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – A driver followed a Kokomo man for more than 50 miles after being involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to Indiana State Police, the incident started on I-69 in Daviess County around 5:25 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 1996 Toyota Corolla had stopped near the Washington exit to help another […]
vincennespbs.org
Fatal crash in Vigo County
The investigation continues into a fatal crash in Vigo County. A train hit a car killing the only person in the vehicle. It happened a little before 7 PM on Friday, September 16, on Doberman Street south of Gross Road at a railroad crossing in Southern Vigo County. The victim’s...
Vigo Co. man says stubborn potbelly hard to get rid of
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Potbellies can be stubborn and hard to get rid of, especially when a personal routine of diet and exercise does nothing but provoke an “oink” in response! John Holcomb, who owns Vonbernd K-9 Training Center in southern Vigo County says someone reportedly abandoned a potbelly pig on his property, and […]
IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection of N. Walnut and E. 12th […]
Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked […]
Terre Haute man charged in connection to August apartment shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man appeared in Vigo County Court Monday facing charges of attempted murder in connection to a late-night shooting at Willow Crossings apartment complex in Terre Haute in August. According to court documents, John L. Bell is accused of shooting three of his neighbors whose apartment was across […]
wrtv.com
Family of IU student killed in hit-and-run seeking justice
BLOOMINGTON — For the second time since the start of the semester, an Indiana University student has been killed while riding a scooter. It happened on 12th and Walnut streets Sunday. According to friends close to the victim, 20-year-old IU Junior Nathaniel Stratton, he was on his way to...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022. Bohannon’s East, 1728 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found multiple items in coolers without date markings. Little Caesar’s, 1834 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical,...
ISP: Drunk driver arrested 50 miles away from hit and run crash
A good Samaritan followed a drunk driver for nearly 50 miles through multiple counties before troopers could make an arrest after a hit and run crash in Daviess County on Monday, according to Indiana State Police.
Outside threat causes Oblong Schools to go on lockdown
OBLONG, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Oblong High School and grade school buildings are on lockdown following a threat made through a phone call. According to the Oblong CUSD #4 Superintendent Michelle Meese, an outside phone call was made to the high school that was threatening, causing the lockdown. Meese reports that both buildings are secure and […]
