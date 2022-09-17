ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

wrtv.com

Indiana University to allow beer sales at home basketball games

BLOOMINGTON — For the first time, Indiana Hoosiers basketball fans and visiting fans will be to have a beer as they cheer on their team in person. Following the trend of other IU Athletics events, beer will be sold at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season. Beer sales began at Indiana University football games in 2019. Sales began at IU baseball, softball and soccer within the past year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
freedom929.com

BUS TRIP SEATS GOING FAST

(OLNEY) The Farm Bureaus in Richland, Lawrence, Wabash, and Wayne Counties are hosting a bus trip to attend this fall’s Covered Bridge Festival in Bridgeton, Indiana, on Thursday, October 20th, four weeks from this Thursday. There will be only two pickup sites early that morning : on the east side of the square in Albion leaving at 6:00 and at the Rural King parking lot in Olney leaving at 6:30. After the event, the bus will stop for supper at the Golden Corral in Terre Haute. Cost is $35 for Farm Bureau members, $45 for non-members. Seats are limited. Contact any of the four Farm Bureau offices as soon as possible to reserve a seat or two (Olney / 393-4116 : Lawrenceville / 943-2640 : Mt. Carmel / 262-5865 : Fairfield / 842-3342). For more on the Festival, go to coveredridges.com/covered-bridge…/bridgeton.
OLNEY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

One person injured after a sideswipe on I-70

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was injured after a crash near mile marker 4 on I-70 in Vigo County. According to Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, a two-passenger car was going eastbound near mile marker 4 when that vehicle sideswiped another vehicle. Ames said one vehicle struck the guardrail on […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Two Vehicle Accident Near North Side School

A two-vehicle accident occurred near State Road 57 and Viola Avenue in Washington. The police report advises that one person has an arm injury, and one vehicle was reported to have heavy front-end damage. The driver of one of the vehicles was transported by ambulance to DCH to be treated...
WASHINGTON, IN
vincennespbs.org

Fatal crash in Vigo County

The investigation continues into a fatal crash in Vigo County. A train hit a car killing the only person in the vehicle. It happened a little before 7 PM on Friday, September 16, on Doberman Street south of Gross Road at a railroad crossing in Southern Vigo County. The victim’s...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo Co. man says stubborn potbelly hard to get rid of

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Potbellies can be stubborn and hard to get rid of, especially when a personal routine of diet and exercise does nothing but provoke an “oink” in response! John Holcomb, who owns Vonbernd K-9 Training Center in southern Vigo County says someone reportedly abandoned a potbelly pig on his property, and […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection of N. Walnut and E. 12th […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute man charged in connection to August apartment shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man appeared in Vigo County Court Monday facing charges of attempted murder in connection to a late-night shooting at Willow Crossings apartment complex in Terre Haute in August. According to court documents, John L. Bell is accused of shooting three of his neighbors whose apartment was across […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wrtv.com

Family of IU student killed in hit-and-run seeking justice

BLOOMINGTON — For the second time since the start of the semester, an Indiana University student has been killed while riding a scooter. It happened on 12th and Walnut streets Sunday. According to friends close to the victim, 20-year-old IU Junior Nathaniel Stratton, he was on his way to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Outside threat causes Oblong Schools to go on lockdown

OBLONG, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Oblong High School and grade school buildings are on lockdown following a threat made through a phone call. According to the Oblong CUSD #4 Superintendent Michelle Meese, an outside phone call was made to the high school that was threatening, causing the lockdown. Meese reports that both buildings are secure and […]
OBLONG, IL

