(OLNEY) The Farm Bureaus in Richland, Lawrence, Wabash, and Wayne Counties are hosting a bus trip to attend this fall’s Covered Bridge Festival in Bridgeton, Indiana, on Thursday, October 20th, four weeks from this Thursday. There will be only two pickup sites early that morning : on the east side of the square in Albion leaving at 6:00 and at the Rural King parking lot in Olney leaving at 6:30. After the event, the bus will stop for supper at the Golden Corral in Terre Haute. Cost is $35 for Farm Bureau members, $45 for non-members. Seats are limited. Contact any of the four Farm Bureau offices as soon as possible to reserve a seat or two (Olney / 393-4116 : Lawrenceville / 943-2640 : Mt. Carmel / 262-5865 : Fairfield / 842-3342). For more on the Festival, go to coveredridges.com/covered-bridge…/bridgeton.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO