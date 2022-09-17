ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

Turtle Bay and Dutch Bros team up for 'Caffeinate for a Cause 2022'

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Turtle Bay is holding a "Caffeinate For a Cause" fundraising event with Dutch Bros. Coffee on Thursday, Sept. 22. Honorary barista teams will be at all local Dutch Bros. Coffee locations (Anderson, Palo Cedro, and Redding) from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., donating $1 of every drink sold and collecting tips to support Turtle Bay education programs, their animals and exhibitions.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Winter-Run Chinook Salmon's journey to the Pacific from McCloud River

REDDING, Calif. — Cool waters flow south as a group of geese (skeins) fly over the clear, blue-tinted river waters following the warm weather. The life cycle of the salmon occurs in six stages: egg, alevin, fry, parr, smolt and adult. For the Sacramento River winter-run Chinook salmon the waters are a way of life for them. The cool river waters are critical to the salmon because cold water can hold more oxygen than warmer water and the cold waters help the salmon’s metabolism by slowing down the way they digest their food.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Cal Fire responds to abandoned trailer fire south of Red Bluff

REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters from the Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit responded to an abandoned travel trailer on fire just south of Red Bluff Wednesday morning. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. at Tehama Avenue and Rawson Road, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation....
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

'Branch House Riverfront Bistro' to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at Turtle Bay

REDDING, Calif. — A brand new restaurant is opening at the riverfront and Sundial Bridge at Turtle Bay. The "Branch House Riverfront Bistro" is a brand new restaurant that officially opens on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. with the Redding Chamber of Commerce also attending to celebrate. There will be live music, food and drinks available for purchase from Branch House’s new menu.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Veterans Home to host job fair on Saturday

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Veterans Home will host a job fair this Saturday for those looking for employment. The fair starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. at 3400 Knighton Road in southeast Redding. Multiple positions are open, according to the veterans home. Click here to...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

911 went down in several California counties Monday morning

REDDING, Calif. — [UPDATE | SEPT. 19, 11 A.M. ]. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed that its 911 system is back and fully functioning. SHASCOM also confirmed that their phones are now back up and running, with all 911 services in Shasta County restored. They said 911 can be accessed via cell phone, landline or text.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Simpson University sees growing attendance for fifth year in a row

REDDING, Calif. — Students have just returned to the Simpson University Campus this week to start another school year. The pace has picked up at the Redding university. With more than 200 new and transfer students, Simpson is bucking a national trend by growing for the fifth year in a row, while many colleges and universities are seeing a 6% to 9% decline in enrollment.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Outage Alert: Over 2,000 Glenn County customers without power

ORLAND, Calif. — At least 2,194 customers in Glenn County have lost power as a result of a traffic accident involving a utility pole. According to the PG&E Outage Map, the outage is affecting residents south of Orland, along County Road 99 West, and will be resolved by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested for starting two fires and trying to start a third

COTTONWOOD, Calif. — A man has been arrested for starting two fires and trying to start a third in the Cottonwood area in late August and September. According to Cal Fire, Derek Zeimet was arrested Saturday by Cal Fire and Tehama County Sheriff's Deputies around 11:20 a.m. Zeimet was...
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

RBPD seeks public's assistance finding two runaway teens

The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating two runaway teens they say may be together. One of the teens was identified as 15-year-old Cheyann Hogan. According to RBPD, Hogan is described as a white female, 5'2" tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

More details emerge from Sherri Papini's hoax

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Sherri Papini was sentenced to 18 months in prison yesterday after faking her own kidnapping nearly six years ago. And despite the resolution, questions remain, including the severity of her sentence. The 18 months come as a surprise to many, as the prosecution had requested...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

